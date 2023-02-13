Report & Results: 2023 UniBrass Championships

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Oxford University claim the UniBrass titles at the Warwicks Arts Centre.

The University of Warwick Arts Centre welcomed 22 bands and over 700 students from across the country for the 2023 UniBrass Championships.

As always there was a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day (helped in part by a special 'contest' UniBrass beer on tap in the bar) with the friendly rivalry between competitors and cracking playing in both the Trophy and Shield events thoroughly enjoyed by the supportive audiences at the venue and also on-line thanks to the live-stream broadcast.

UniBrass Trophy:

The judges certainly had a difficult time sorting out the prize-winners with Philip Harper and Sheona White separating the top five bands in the UniBrass Trophy by just two points.

A degree in applied mathematics may have come in handy in working out the final results, as Royal Birmingham Conservatoire successfully defended its title, pipping the University of Chichester by virtue of gaining a higher score for quality of performance.

Just a point back came University of Leeds & Leeds Conservatoire, who in turn were a point ahead of Durham University. The University of Bristol was fifth, having lost two-points for running over the programme timing limit. The final top-six place went to University of York.

Prizes

The closeness of the final results was mirrored in the presentation of the individual awards, with the 'Best March' going to Chichester for their rendition of 'Liberty Bell', whilst the 'Most Entertaining Band' went to University of Bristol for their 'Brass Man' set.

Meanwhile, the 'Audience Award' was claimed by University of York with their space themed set led by 'Best Student Conductor' winner, Becky Kund.

However, it was the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire that maintained its grip on the UniBrass Trophy with a programme of musical substance and quality (including a trio of student compositions) — notably from 'Best Solo or Feature' award winner Steve Parker who gave an outstanding rendition of 'Atlantic Flyway' by James Sharif.

They opened their programme with 'Craggy Gardens' by R. Isaac Boulter which led into 'Undiscovered' by Jude Radley which deservedly won the overall 'Best Student Composition or Arrangement' award. They closed with 'Glorifico Aeturnum' by Dean Jones.

Euro invite

The band will now be invited to represent England in the Premier Section of the 2024 European Youth Band Championships in Palanga.

Speaking after they came off stage, Matt Ludford-King, who shared the conducting duties with Alan Gifford said: "That was exactly what we needed after a couple of months of really hard preparation. The band gave it their all and that's all we can ask them to do."

Chichester trip

They certainly had to do that to retain their title, with the University of Chichester led by Emma Button making a determined effort to claim their first title with a musical trip around the USA.

It started with 'Sweet Georgia Brown' before heading to Missouri with 'Shenandoah', Philadelphia to visit 'The Liberty Bell' and South Carolina with 'It ain't necessarily so' before winging it up to New York for an infusion of 'Birdland' jazz.

Third placed University of Leeds & Leeds Conservatoire also performed 'Birdland' — this time to open their cleverly conceived set of musical anthropomorphism — from the 'Elephant Patrol', 'Duet for Two Cats', 'Chicken Run' and finale of 'Circle of Life' from 'The Lion King'.

Inventive

There was also plenty to enjoy elsewhere, with Durham University also finding musical inspiration in North America, whilst the University of Bristol's adventure hero was only stricken by time constraints in their title winning efforts. The University of York's audience appeal came with their inventive journey into space.

Before the announcement of the Trophy Section results, Philip Harper said that it was "just brilliant to feel the energy in the room after a day's competition"He added: "It was just great to see brass banding alive and well at university level. Don't stop playing."

He also took time to explain how they reached their decision in marking between quality of performance and entertainment, and just how close it was at the top end of the results.

UniBrass Shield:

It wasn't as close between as many bands in the UniBrass Shield contest, where Oxford University Brass Band secured the title for the first time under the excellent direction of Alice Knight, who deservedly claimed the 'Best Student Conductor' accolade.

They will now be invited to perform as part of the entertainment on offer at the 2023 Brass in Concert Championships at Sage Gateshead later in the year.

Brasstonbury

Their 'Most Entertaining Band' set (the players taking to the stage in variety of colourful festival going 'Brasstonbury' combos, complete with a multitude of bucket hats) opened with Shostakovich ('Festive Overture') and ended with David Bowie ('Life on Mars').

In between there a touch of Stevie Wonder ('Sir Duke') and Anthony Newly ('Feeling Good') as they claimed the title by a point from local favourites University of Warwick.

Speaking after she came off stage, their MD said that the 'festival' theme offered "a cool mix"of choreography, costumes and music. Alice added: "We enjoyed it. There's so many different talents we have in the band."

Pushed close

They were certainly pushed close University of Warwick who included a 'Best March' rendition of 'Death of Glory' which fitted in around 'Ticket to Ride' to open, their solo feature 'Londonderry Air', and their finale of 'Doyen'.

The joint forces of Bangor & Liverpool Universities took third place with an evocative set that took into postcard snapshots of each of the four nations of England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Behind them, Royal Holloway University of London was placed fourth for the second year in a row, although their outstanding flugel soloist Hannah Griffin claimed the 'Best Solo or Feature' award (and the 'Spirit of UniBrass Award') for her lovely rendition of 'Concerto de Aranjuez', whilst their excellent percussion team also took the 'Best Percussion' prize.

The remaining top-six places went to King's College London with their nautical themed set and Cambridge University that embraced music from Elmer Bernstein to Beyonce, whilst the 'Audience Award' was claimed by Cardiff University with their film theme set complete with a light-sabre duel between the joint MDs for the 'Imperial March' from 'Star Wars' and Viking helmets for the 'How to Train Your Dragon' finale.

Engaged

Speaking about the performances, Helen Williams (joined by Anri Adachi) said the duo had enjoyed "a brilliant day", because "we were engaged in everything that was put on the stage in front of us the whole time".

They were unanimous in all their results although Helen did mention that the bands perhaps needed to ensure that their stage presence was every bit as good as their actual playing.

With the raucous results ceremony over and done with complete with fanfares the evening Gala Concert featured Cory Band with their own brand of entertainment to help what was sure to be a long night of student partying.

Next year's event will also take place at Warwick on Saturday 10th February.

As always there was a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day (helped in part by a special 'contest' UniBrass beer on tap in the bar) with the friendly rivalry between competitors and cracking playing in both the Trophy and Shield events 4BR

Denis Wick

Results:

UniBrass Trophy:



Adjudicators: Philip Harper & Sheona White

1. Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (Matthew Ludford-King & Alan Gifford): 95/38 = 133*

2. University of Chichester (Emma Button): 94/39 = 133

3. University of Leeds & Leeds Conservatoire (Gethin Ellis): 90/42 = 132

4. Durham University (Alex Romanec): 89/42 = 131

5. University of Bristol (Alex Hyde): 88/45 = 131**

6. University of York (Becky Lund): 86/41 = 127

7. Huddersfield University (Jonathan Beatyy): 90/36 = 126

8. Universities of Manchester & Manchester Metropolitan (Ben Hill-Wilson): 87/35 = 122

9. University of Sheffield (Jack Aitken): 85/33 = 118

10. University of Nottingham (Emily Shell & Paul Emmett): 83/34 = 117

11. University of Birmingham (Stuart Birnie): 82/32 = 114

* Musicality takes precedence in event of a tie

** 2-point time penalty time

Best March: Chichester University

Best Student Conductor: Becky Kund (University of York)

Best Solo or Feature: Steve Parker (Euphonium) — Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Most Entertaining Band: University of Bristol

Best Percussion Section: University of Leeds

Audience Award: University of York





UniBrass Shield:

Adjudicators: Helen Williams & Anri Adachi

1. Oxford University (Alice Knight): 97/49 = 146

2. University of Warwick (Tom Stoneman): 97/48 = 145

3. Bangor & Liverpool Universities (Dominic Wearne): 96/44 = 140

4. Royal Holloway University of London (Cloe Bryan & Asia Bonuccelli): 93/45 = 138

5. King's College London (Alex Borland): 92/45 = 137

6. Cambridge University (Keelan Colechin): 90/44 = 134

7. University of Lancaster (Edmund Matthews & Sean Barlow): 90/43 = 133

8. Cardiff University (Ianto Williams & Evie Ingles): 89/42 = 131

9. Southampton University (Kevin Ponte): 88/42 = 130

10. University of Bath (Aaron Jones): 87/41 = 126**

11. Keele University (Ben Spindler): 84/40 = 124

** 2-point time penalty time

Best March: University of Warwick

Best Student Conductor: Alice Knight (Oxford University)

Best Solo or Feature: Hannah Griffin (Royal Holloway University of London)

Most Entertaining Band: Oxford University

Best Percussion Section: Royal Holloway University of London

Audience Award: Cardiff University

Overall Awards:

Best Student Composition or Arrangement: Undiscovered (Jude Radley)

Spirit of UniBrass Award: Hannah Griffin

