Radio: Sunday Bandstand 5th February

More great music to enjoy as we move into quickly towards Spring and the start of the new contesting year.

Bandstand
  Plenty of great music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Monday, 13 February 2023

        

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-5-february-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Farnham Town
Fredric Bayco
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Walter B. Hargreaves

Spectrum
Gilbert Vinter
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Walter B. Hargreaves

The Candle of the Lord
Joy Webb arr. Peter Graham
Brisbane Excelsior Band
MD: Howard Taylor

The Final Countdown
Europe arr. Frank Bernaert
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet

Juliet's — Waltz Song from Romeo & Juliet
Charles Gounod arr. Drake Rimmer
Mark Wilkinson
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Mame
Jerry Herman arr. Alan Morrison
Hammonds Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths

Jubilee Overture
Philip Sparke
Fairey Band
MD: Mark Peacock

Voyage to Worlds Unknown
Peter Graham
New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris

March of the Toreadors from Carmen
Bizet arr. David Hirst
Brighouse and Rastrick
MD: David Hirst

The Vikings
Philip Sparke
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: Howard Snell

Arietta
Frank Culross
Iain Culross
Leyland Band
MD: Russell Gray

Sirocco
Peter Graham
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Braveheart Suite
James Horner arr. Andy Duncan
Kirkintilloch Band
MD: Frank Renton

Neath the Flag
George Marshall
Brass Band of Columbus
MD: Dr Paul Droste

Introduction To Ballet Suite No. 4
Dmitri Shostakovich arr. Michael Garasi
Brass Band Of Central Florida
MD: Dr Michael Garasi

First Light
Ben Hollings
James Fountain
Woodfalls Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs

Morning, Noon And Night In Vienna
Franz von Suppe arr: J.Ord Hume
Massed Bands of Leyland and Sun Life
GMD: Harry Mortimer

Grand March Tannhauser
Richard Wagner
The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Eric Ball

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

