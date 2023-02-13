Radio: Sunday Bandstand 5th February

More great music to enjoy as we move into quickly towards Spring and the start of the new contesting year.

Sunday Bandstand: 5th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-5-february-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Farnham Town

Fredric Bayco

Brighouse & Rastrick

MD: Walter B. Hargreaves

Spectrum

Gilbert Vinter

Sun Life Stanshawe Band

MD: Walter B. Hargreaves

The Candle of the Lord

Joy Webb arr. Peter Graham

Brisbane Excelsior Band

MD: Howard Taylor

The Final Countdown

Europe arr. Frank Bernaert

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet

Juliet's — Waltz Song from Romeo & Juliet

Charles Gounod arr. Drake Rimmer

Mark Wilkinson

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Mame

Jerry Herman arr. Alan Morrison

Hammonds Band

MD: Morgan Griffiths

Jubilee Overture

Philip Sparke

Fairey Band

MD: Mark Peacock

Voyage to Worlds Unknown

Peter Graham

New York Staff Band

BM: Ron Waiksnoris

March of the Toreadors from Carmen

Bizet arr. David Hirst

Brighouse and Rastrick

MD: David Hirst

The Vikings

Philip Sparke

Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

MD: Howard Snell

Arietta

Frank Culross

Iain Culross

Leyland Band

MD: Russell Gray

Sirocco

Peter Graham

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs

Braveheart Suite

James Horner arr. Andy Duncan

Kirkintilloch Band

MD: Frank Renton

Neath the Flag

George Marshall

Brass Band of Columbus

MD: Dr Paul Droste

Introduction To Ballet Suite No. 4

Dmitri Shostakovich arr. Michael Garasi

Brass Band Of Central Florida

MD: Dr Michael Garasi

First Light

Ben Hollings

James Fountain

Woodfalls Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs

Morning, Noon And Night In Vienna

Franz von Suppe arr: J.Ord Hume

Massed Bands of Leyland and Sun Life

GMD: Harry Mortimer

Grand March Tannhauser

Richard Wagner

The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain

MD: Eric Ball

Enjoy the show...