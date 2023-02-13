Radio: Sunday Bandstand 5th February

Sunday Bandstand: 5th February
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-5-february-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Farnham Town
Fredric Bayco
Brighouse & Rastrick
MD: Walter B. Hargreaves
Spectrum
Gilbert Vinter
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Walter B. Hargreaves
The Candle of the Lord
Joy Webb arr. Peter Graham
Brisbane Excelsior Band
MD: Howard Taylor
The Final Countdown
Europe arr. Frank Bernaert
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet
Juliet's — Waltz Song from Romeo & Juliet
Charles Gounod arr. Drake Rimmer
Mark Wilkinson
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Mame
Jerry Herman arr. Alan Morrison
Hammonds Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths
Jubilee Overture
Philip Sparke
Fairey Band
MD: Mark Peacock
Voyage to Worlds Unknown
Peter Graham
New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris
March of the Toreadors from Carmen
Bizet arr. David Hirst
Brighouse and Rastrick
MD: David Hirst
The Vikings
Philip Sparke
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: Howard Snell
Arietta
Frank Culross
Iain Culross
Leyland Band
MD: Russell Gray
Sirocco
Peter Graham
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs
Braveheart Suite
James Horner arr. Andy Duncan
Kirkintilloch Band
MD: Frank Renton
Neath the Flag
George Marshall
Brass Band of Columbus
MD: Dr Paul Droste
Introduction To Ballet Suite No. 4
Dmitri Shostakovich arr. Michael Garasi
Brass Band Of Central Florida
MD: Dr Michael Garasi
First Light
Ben Hollings
James Fountain
Woodfalls Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs
Morning, Noon And Night In Vienna
Franz von Suppe arr: J.Ord Hume
Massed Bands of Leyland and Sun Life
GMD: Harry Mortimer
Grand March Tannhauser
Richard Wagner
The Virtuosi Brass Band of Great Britain
MD: Eric Ball
Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
