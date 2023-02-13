Death of Colin Bourne

The death has been announced of the respected Lewes, Glynde & Beddingham bandsman Colin Bourne

He and his wife Wendy were widely known throughout the banding community in Sussex and further afield. In a long career, he had been a member of Handcross, Chichester City, Horsham, Uckfield Concert and Bournemouth Concert amongst others. He could regularly be found helping out various other bands in Sussex and Hampshire too.

There will be a private funeral, but a concert to celebrate his life will be held in the future.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Wilfred's Hospice, Bosham.