Onyx Brass to celebrate 30th birthday with new Turnage work

A new work by composer Mark Anthony Turnage will be given its world premiere by Onyx Brass next month.

Onyx Brass will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with several different musical initiatives.

It will see the critically acclaimed ensemble perform the world premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage's 'Onyx 30' which has been co-commissioned by the leading arts organisation JAM (John Armitage Memorial Fund), which promotes and commissions new works and creativity in the wider musical world.

Music of our Time

It will take place on Tuesday 21st March (7.30pm) at St Bride's Church in Fleet Street London to mark the opening of a new season of concerts. Entitled, 'Music of Our Time' it will form part of a celebration of new music including works for choir, brass quintet and organ from Mark-Anthony Turnage, Tara Creme, Daniel Saleeb and works by five successful submitters to JAM's Call for Music 2022.

'Onyx 30' is a brass quintet written in the composer's idiomatic style; 4 movements (Fanfare 1, Chorale, Fanfare 2 and Blues) that showcase harmony and sonority. The work has already been recorded by Onyx Brass.

JAM's 2023 Masterclass Series will also be launched at the concert. Led by composer Paul Mealor and the Sacconi Quartet, this iteration will cover writing for string quartet.

Further information:

JAM: Music of Our Time

Tuesday 21 March, 7.30pm

St Bride's Church, Fleet Street, London EC4Y 8AU

The Chapel Choir of Selwyn College, Cambridge

Onyx Brass; Simon Hogan (organ); Michael Bawtree (conductor)

Go to: www.jamconcert.org

Image Copyright: Thomas Bowles