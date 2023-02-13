                 

*
banner

News

Onyx Brass to celebrate 30th birthday with new Turnage work

A new work by composer Mark Anthony Turnage will be given its world premiere by Onyx Brass next month.

Onyx Brass
  The work will be performed by a quintet from the ensemble

Monday, 13 February 2023

        

Onyx Brass will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with several different musical initiatives.

It will see the critically acclaimed ensemble perform the world premiere of Mark-Anthony Turnage's 'Onyx 30' which has been co-commissioned by the leading arts organisation JAM (John Armitage Memorial Fund), which promotes and commissions new works and creativity in the wider musical world.

Music of our Time

It will take place on Tuesday 21st March (7.30pm) at St Bride's Church in Fleet Street London to mark the opening of a new season of concerts. Entitled, 'Music of Our Time' it will form part of a celebration of new music including works for choir, brass quintet and organ from Mark-Anthony Turnage, Tara Creme, Daniel Saleeb and works by five successful submitters to JAM's Call for Music 2022.

'Onyx 30' is a brass quintet written in the composer's idiomatic style; 4 movements (Fanfare 1, Chorale, Fanfare 2 and Blues) that showcase harmony and sonority. The work has already been recorded by Onyx Brass.

JAM's 2023 Masterclass Series will also be launched at the concert. Led by composer Paul Mealor and the Sacconi Quartet, this iteration will cover writing for string quartet.

'Onyx 30' is a brass quintet written in the composer's idiomatic style; 4 movements (Fanfare 1, Chorale, Fanfare 2 and Blues) that showcase harmony and sonority. The work has already been recorded by Onyx Brass4BR

Further information:

JAM: Music of Our Time
Tuesday 21 March, 7.30pm
St Bride's Church, Fleet Street, London EC4Y 8AU

The Chapel Choir of Selwyn College, Cambridge
Onyx Brass; Simon Hogan (organ); Michael Bawtree (conductor)

Go to: www.jamconcert.org

Image Copyright: Thomas Bowles

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire Youth BAND

Yorkshire youth set focus on Brass Festival

February 13 • The Yorkshire Youth Brass Band has met for the first time this year.

Martin Heartfield

Report & Results: 2023 NEMBBA Contest

February 13 • Newstead Brass boost their confidence ahead of the Areas with section victories at the NEMBBA event also going to Horbury Victoria, Rolls Royce (Derby), Long Eaton and Newhall.

Onyx Brass

Onyx Brass to celebrate 30th birthday with new Turnage work

February 13 • A new work by composer Mark Anthony Turnage will be given its world premiere by Onyx Brass next month.

Guild Hall

Tuition opportunities at Guildhall School

February 13 • A special four day course is being at the Guildhall School of Music in April aimed at helping young players develop their skills.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boro' Brass

Sunday 12 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

February 11 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Harlow Brass Band

February 10 • We have vacancies for trombones and back row cornets.

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 10 • We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (Solo, Rep and Back Row positions available) as we prepare for local and regional contests.

Pro Cards »

Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator, Compere, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top