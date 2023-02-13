Report & Results: 2023 NEMBBA Contest

Newstead Brass boost their confidence ahead of the Areas with section victories at the NEMBBA event also going to Horbury Victoria, Rolls Royce (Derby), Long Eaton and Newhall.

22 performances spanning all five forthcoming regional test-pieces were heard at the annual North East Midlands Brass Band Association (NEMBBA) contest, held at the Post Mill Centre in South Normanton on the weekend.

They were not only enjoyed by a supportive audience, but also by adjudicator David Ashworth. He took the opportunity to encourage bands with his feedback as the contenders continue to prepare for the Area contests in Corby (Midlands) and Huddersfield (Yorkshire) in a couple of weeks' time — noting that some were "further along"in that work, although every band was making "good progress".

Experienced duo





The experienced duo of Martin Heartfield and Duncan Beckley certainly showed that their experience was already making a mark on 'Red Priest' and 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' as they led Newstead Brass and Horbury Victoria to the Championship and First Section honours.

Writing on their Facebook page Newstead Brass said: "Really happy with our win and 'Best Soprano' prize. Well done band!". Horbury Victoria meanwhile said that they, "put in a solid performance"to take home the first prize and give, "a great start to the year."

Impressive wins

Meanwhile, supporters of Rolls-Royce (Derby), Long Eaton and Newhall shortened their qualification odds at the bookies after impressive wins in the Second, Third and Fourth Sections.

The results were interspersed with presentations of 50 years and 25 years long service awards to members of local bands, whilst NEMBBA also took the opportunity to thank the bands for making it such as excellent day of friendly contesting.

Fine day

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a fine day and we thank the bands and supporters for attending and wish all competitors good luck for their performances in Corby or Huddersfield.

We look forward to welcoming bands to our November own choice test piece contest and next years' Spring contest.

For further details go to: www.nembba.org.uk

It was a fine day and we thank the bands and supporters for attending and wish all competitors good luck for their performances in Corby or Huddersfield NEMBBA spokesperson.

Denis Wick

Results:

Championship Section:

Red Priest (Philip Wilby)

1. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

2. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

Best Horn: Melissa Maddison (Unite the Union)

Best Soprano: Newstead Brass





Section 1:

A Day in the Life of a Knight (Phil Lawrence)

1. Horbury Victoria Band (Duncan Beckley)

2. Langley (Cliff Parker)

3. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)

4. Hucknall-Linby MC Brass (Paul Whyley)

5. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)

6. Strata Brass (James Beecham)

7. Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)

8. Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)

Best Cornet: Olly Cordner (Langley)





Section 2:

A Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)

1. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)

2. City of Coventry (David Nicholson)

3. Shirland MW (Lynden Cooper)

4. Audley (Tom Hancock)

5. Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Ben Hewlett-Davies)

6. Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band (Geof Benson)

Best Euphonium: Stephen Cooper (City of Coventry)





Section 3:

Chorale & Toccata (Stephen Bulla)

1. Long Eaton Silver Prize (Sharon Stansfield)

2. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)





Section 4:

Hungerford Town (Darroll Barry)

1. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)

2. Matlock (Chris Banks)

3. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)

4. Loxley Silver (Emily Oke)





Other Awards:



Best Cornet in Sections 3 & 4: Long Eaton

Youngest Player in Sections 3 & 4: Eliza Millward (Newark Town)