                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2023 NEMBBA Contest

Newstead Brass boost their confidence ahead of the Areas with section victories at the NEMBBA event also going to Horbury Victoria, Rolls Royce (Derby), Long Eaton and Newhall.

Martin Heartfield
  Newstead MD Martin Heartfield lifts the top section trophy

Monday, 13 February 2023

        

22 performances spanning all five forthcoming regional test-pieces were heard at the annual North East Midlands Brass Band Association (NEMBBA) contest, held at the Post Mill Centre in South Normanton on the weekend.

They were not only enjoyed by a supportive audience, but also by adjudicator David Ashworth. He took the opportunity to encourage bands with his feedback as the contenders continue to prepare for the Area contests in Corby (Midlands) and Huddersfield (Yorkshire) in a couple of weeks' time — noting that some were "further along"in that work, although every band was making "good progress".

Experienced duo



The experienced duo of Martin Heartfield and Duncan Beckley certainly showed that their experience was already making a mark on 'Red Priest' and 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' as they led Newstead Brass and Horbury Victoria to the Championship and First Section honours.

Writing on their Facebook page Newstead Brass said: "Really happy with our win and 'Best Soprano' prize. Well done band!". Horbury Victoria meanwhile said that they, "put in a solid performance"to take home the first prize and give, "a great start to the year."

Impressive wins

Meanwhile, supporters of Rolls-Royce (Derby), Long Eaton and Newhall shortened their qualification odds at the bookies after impressive wins in the Second, Third and Fourth Sections.

The results were interspersed with presentations of 50 years and 25 years long service awards to members of local bands, whilst NEMBBA also took the opportunity to thank the bands for making it such as excellent day of friendly contesting.

Fine day

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a fine day and we thank the bands and supporters for attending and wish all competitors good luck for their performances in Corby or Huddersfield.

We look forward to welcoming bands to our November own choice test piece contest and next years' Spring contest.

For further details go to: www.nembba.org.uk

It was a fine day and we thank the bands and supporters for attending and wish all competitors good luck for their performances in Corby or HuddersfieldNEMBBA spokesperson.

Results:
Championship Section:

Red Priest (Philip Wilby)

1. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)
2. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty)

Best Horn: Melissa Maddison (Unite the Union)
Best Soprano: Newstead Brass


Section 1:

A Day in the Life of a Knight (Phil Lawrence)

1. Horbury Victoria Band (Duncan Beckley)
2. Langley (Cliff Parker)
3. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)
4. Hucknall-Linby MC Brass (Paul Whyley)
5. Old Silkstone (George Newbould)
6. Strata Brass (James Beecham)
7. Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)
8. Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)

Best Cornet: Olly Cordner (Langley)


Section 2:

A Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)

1. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)
2. City of Coventry (David Nicholson)
3. Shirland MW (Lynden Cooper)
4. Audley (Tom Hancock)
5. Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Ben Hewlett-Davies)
6. Pleasley Colliery Welfare Band (Geof Benson)

Best Euphonium: Stephen Cooper (City of Coventry)


Section 3:

Chorale & Toccata (Stephen Bulla)

1. Long Eaton Silver Prize (Sharon Stansfield)
2. Maltby Miners Welfare (Terry Clifford)


Section 4:

Hungerford Town (Darroll Barry)

1. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)
2. Matlock (Chris Banks)
3. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)
4. Loxley Silver (Emily Oke)


Other Awards:


Best Cornet in Sections 3 & 4: Long Eaton
Youngest Player in Sections 3 & 4: Eliza Millward (Newark Town)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire Youth BAND

Yorkshire youth set focus on Brass Festival

February 13 • The Yorkshire Youth Brass Band has met for the first time this year.

Martin Heartfield

Report & Results: 2023 NEMBBA Contest

February 13 • Newstead Brass boost their confidence ahead of the Areas with section victories at the NEMBBA event also going to Horbury Victoria, Rolls Royce (Derby), Long Eaton and Newhall.

Onyx Brass

Onyx Brass to celebrate 30th birthday with new Turnage work

February 13 • A new work by composer Mark Anthony Turnage will be given its world premiere by Onyx Brass next month.

Guild Hall

Tuition opportunities at Guildhall School

February 13 • A special four day course is being at the Guildhall School of Music in April aimed at helping young players develop their skills.

What's on »

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Friday 10 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Regent Hall Concerts - Junior Guildhall Brass Band

Friday 10 February • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Norwegian National Brass Band Championships

Saturday 11 February • Grieghallen, Bergen, N-5015 N-5015

Boarshurst Silver Band - Boro' Brass

Sunday 12 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

February 11 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Harlow Brass Band

February 10 • We have vacancies for trombones and back row cornets.

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 10 • We seek enthusiastic and confident players to join us on Cornet (Solo, Rep and Back Row positions available) as we prepare for local and regional contests.

Pro Cards »

Derek Renshaw

ABBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top