Yorkshire youth set focus on Brass Festival

The Yorkshire Youth Brass Band has met for the first time this year.

Yorkshire Youth BAND
  The band is working towards its appearance at the Black Dyke Brass Festival

Monday, 13 February 2023

        

The Yorkshire Youth Brass Band recently completed its first gathering and tuition day of 2023.

It followed on from the first two events of the 2022/23 educational year and saw the band continue their development as they focus on their appearance at the Black Dyke Brass Festival at Huddersfield Town Hall in June.

Opportunities

The day started with a full band rehearsal, followed by sectional work led by Richard Marshall, John O'Brien, Brett Baker, Dan Thomas, Siobhan Bates, Matthew Routley and Gareth Hand. There was also a solo performance opportunity for players accompanied by the band.

Two of those talented soloists Molly Clough and Esther Knight performed as part of the end of day concert given to families to showcase the progress made.

Working its socks off

Speaking about the day, Richard Marshall told 4BR: "Considering this was only our third meeting, some of the ensemble and solo playing on show was super. This young band is working its socks off and they can't wait for their appearance at the Black Dyke Brass Festival."

Also impressed was Brett Baker who added: "The band and players have taken huge steps forward. What impressed most was the reading of the music — and some of the brilliant sight readers during the workshop out me to shame! The band is maturing all the time."

The band and players have taken huge steps forwardBrett Baker

Black Dyke Brass Festival

The Yorkshire Youth Band would like to thank Geneva Instruments for its continued support and will meet again on Sunday 16th April, before they take part in the Black Dyke Brass Festival on 4th June.

Tickets for that event can be sought at Huddersfield Town Hall Box Office: 01484 225755

        

