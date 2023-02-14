Black Dyke and the Whit Friday red herring...

A question about the famous Queensbury band with a touch of musical misdirection didn't catch a contestant out on Radio 4's 'Counterpoint' quiz programme...

A question involving the Black Dyke Band playing a hymn tune appeared on the Radio 4 musical quiz 'Counterpoint' hosted by Paul Gambaccini this week — although it was so strangely convoluted it would perhaps have been more at home being asked by Victoria Coren Mitchell on 'Only Connect'â€¦

The question Gambaccini posed was:

"In June 2022, the Black Dyke Band performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury — their second appearance there. In the same month they took home the title of a contest often described as 'The Greatest Free Show on Earth'.

This annual event is a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s. After you've heard the Black Dyke's version of 'The Day Thou Gavest Lord has Ended' — I would like you to name this competition?"

Not out off by the musical red herring of the hymn tune, the contestant thankfully came up with the right answer for 2 points: "The Whit Friday Marches competition".