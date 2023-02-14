                 

Higgins set to Menace BBC Concert Orchestra

Composer Gavin Higgins' latest compositional venture sees him unleash Dennis the Menace on a percussion spree with a symphony orchestra...

bEANO
  The percussion concerto brings Dennis the Menace and his dog Gnasher to life...

Tuesday, 14 February 2023

        

Following the acclaim for his most recent works for the brass band medium, composer Gavin Higgins' latest composition is certainly something different.

He has written a percussion concerto 'Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed at the Orchestra' which will be given its world premiere at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre in London on Saturday 3rd June.

Comiconcerto

It is the world's first 'comiconcerto' and celebrates the 85th anniversary of 'The Beano' and its most famous troublesome character, the loveable 'Dennis the Menace' and his dog, Gnasher.

It forms the centrepiece of a special family concert with everyone invited to join Dennis and his 'Dinmakers' to "discover classical music earworms, mixed with animation, actors and audience interaction!"

Daring Currie

In association with CBBC and the BBC Concert Orchestra, it will feature the skills of Colin Currie, aptly described by The Spectator magazine as 'the world's finest and most daring percussionist'.

The Scotsman is the founder of the Colin Currie Group, the Colin Currie Quartet, and Colin Currie Records â€” three ventures that celebrate and preserve the recent extraordinary developments in percussion music.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music he was a finalist in the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition in 1994, and received the Royal Philharmonic Society Young Artist Award in 2000.

He is currently Artist in Association of Southbank Centre, London, and the Co-Artistic Curator of the 2021 Grafenegg Academy.

Family reach

Speaking about the concerto Gavin told 4BR: "It's been brilliant to work on another project that I hope reaches out to connect with families and especially youngsters (aged 7 upwards). Colin is an amazing player and fits the character of Dennis perfectly!

I hope plenty of people come along to enjoy it — it will be plenty of fun!"

There are two shows on Saturday 3rd June at 11.00am and 2.00pm.

Further information

For further information go to: https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/classical-music/dennis-gnasher-unleashed-orchestra?eventId=904478

        

bEANO

