Radio: Sunday Bandstand 12th February

Chris Helme brings listeners a tribute to Geoffrey Brand in his latest programme.

Sunday Bandstand: 12th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Opus 99

Prokofiev arr. Geoffrey Brand

Foden's Richardson Band

MD: Russell Gray

The Land of the ever Young

Granville Bantock

University of Salford Brass Band

MD: Dr Roy Newsome

Intermezzo No. 2 from Jewel of the Madonna

Ermanno Wolf Ferrari arr. Geoffrey Brand

Scottish CWS Band

MD: Geoffrey Brand

The Headless Horseman

Ron Goodwin arr. Geoffrey Brand

Fairey Band

MD: Kenneth Dennison

Japanese Slumber Song

Gareth Wood arr. Geoffrey Brand

Brass Band Schoonhoven

MD: Erik Janssen

L'ete Summer

Cecille Chaminaud arr. Geoffrey Brand

Soloist: Ian Porthouse

Fairey FP (Music) Band

MD: Bryan Hurdley

Benvenuto Cellini

Hector Berlioz arr. Frank Wright

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Geoffrey Brand

Cornet Cascade

Robert Docker arr. Geoffrey Brand

Massed Band of Black Dyke Mills, Fairey, GUS (Footwear) and IMI Yorkshire Imperial

MD: Geoffrey Brand

Sandpaper Ballet

Leroy Anderson arr. Geoffrey Brand

IMI Yorkshire Imperial Band

MD: James Scott

The Lost Chord

Adelaide Anne Porter

Black Dyke Mills Band

Bradford Festival Choral Society

MD: Geoffrey Brand

Glory Fanfare

Otto Schwarz

Brass Band Oberösterreich

MD: Hannes Buchegger

The Firebird — Infernal Dance & Final Hymn

Stravinsky arr. Ray Farr

Foden's Richardson Band

MD: Russell Gray

Slavische Fantasie

Carl Hohne

Soloist: Iain Culross

Howard J. Evans

Field of the Cloth of Gold

Philip Harper

East of England Co-op Band

MD: Nigel Cooper

Sunset Serenade

Thomas Doss

Hammonds Band

MD: Morgan Griffiths

Roses of the South

Johann Strauss II arr. Aubrey winter

Black Dyke Mills

MD: James Watson

Evergreen (the love theme from A Star is Born)

Paul Williams and Barbara Streisand arr. Alan Catherall

Jim Davies

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst

Symphony of Thanksgiving

Dean Goffin

Reg Vardy Band

MD: John Ward

Sousa on Parade

King Palmer arr. Denis Wright

Harry Mortimer's Original All-Star Band

MD: Harry Mortimer

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show....