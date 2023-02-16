Radio: Sunday Bandstand 12th February

Sunday Bandstand: 12th February
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-12-february-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Opus 99
Prokofiev arr. Geoffrey Brand
Foden's Richardson Band
MD: Russell Gray
The Land of the ever Young
Granville Bantock
University of Salford Brass Band
MD: Dr Roy Newsome
Intermezzo No. 2 from Jewel of the Madonna
Ermanno Wolf Ferrari arr. Geoffrey Brand
Scottish CWS Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand
The Headless Horseman
Ron Goodwin arr. Geoffrey Brand
Fairey Band
MD: Kenneth Dennison
Japanese Slumber Song
Gareth Wood arr. Geoffrey Brand
Brass Band Schoonhoven
MD: Erik Janssen
L'ete Summer
Cecille Chaminaud arr. Geoffrey Brand
Soloist: Ian Porthouse
Fairey FP (Music) Band
MD: Bryan Hurdley
Benvenuto Cellini
Hector Berlioz arr. Frank Wright
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand
Cornet Cascade
Robert Docker arr. Geoffrey Brand
Massed Band of Black Dyke Mills, Fairey, GUS (Footwear) and IMI Yorkshire Imperial
MD: Geoffrey Brand
Sandpaper Ballet
Leroy Anderson arr. Geoffrey Brand
IMI Yorkshire Imperial Band
MD: James Scott
The Lost Chord
Adelaide Anne Porter
Black Dyke Mills Band
Bradford Festival Choral Society
MD: Geoffrey Brand
Glory Fanfare
Otto Schwarz
Brass Band Oberösterreich
MD: Hannes Buchegger
The Firebird — Infernal Dance & Final Hymn
Stravinsky arr. Ray Farr
Foden's Richardson Band
MD: Russell Gray
Slavische Fantasie
Carl Hohne
Soloist: Iain Culross
Howard J. Evans
Field of the Cloth of Gold
Philip Harper
East of England Co-op Band
MD: Nigel Cooper
Sunset Serenade
Thomas Doss
Hammonds Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths
Roses of the South
Johann Strauss II arr. Aubrey winter
Black Dyke Mills
MD: James Watson
Evergreen (the love theme from A Star is Born)
Paul Williams and Barbara Streisand arr. Alan Catherall
Jim Davies
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst
Symphony of Thanksgiving
Dean Goffin
Reg Vardy Band
MD: John Ward
Sousa on Parade
King Palmer arr. Denis Wright
Harry Mortimer's Original All-Star Band
MD: Harry Mortimer
Enjoy the show....