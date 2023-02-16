Alcorn Snr takes presidential role at Downshire

Bertie Alcorn takes on the role of President of Downshire Brass in the year he becomes 100.

Downshire Brass has elected a new Band President following its recent Annual General Meeting.

What makes the appointment special however isn't just that the new man in the role if the father of Musical Director Michael Alcorn, but that his appointment coincides with his 100th birthday this year.

Honour

Speaking about his appointment Bertie Alcorn said: "It's an honour to take on the role. Collectively, the youth and senior bands are a great community who have been entertaining audiences across Northern Ireland and beyond for many years."

A former Vice-President, Bertie has been closely associated with Downshire Brass since his son started conducting them in 2009. He also accompanied the band on their European Championship appearance in Freiburg in 2015.

Outside his banding interests, Bertie spends as much time as he can each year in Donegal, where he loves nothing more than pottering about in his fishing boat.

Tremendous support

Band Chairman Robert Mercer told 4BR: "The election of Bertie is not merely a sign of the high esteem he is held in , but an acknowledgement of the tremendous support he has given to the band over many years, as a friend and supporter of the band."