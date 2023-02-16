Scottish trio set for Europeans

Three talented young Scottish players will represent their nation in the European Youth Brass Band.

Three talented young Scottish players will represent their country as part of the European Youth Brass Band in Malmö later this year.

They will join players from other countries to perform under the baton of conductor Per-Otto Johansson from 29th April through to the 7th May at various European Brass Band Championship events, including the European Soloist Competition and Gala Concert.

Looking forward

Coalburn Band soprano player Gregor Koziel is currently studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Calum Blair, also of Coalburn Band studied trumpet at the Royal College of Music, graduating in 2021, and is currently studying for a Masters degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Bass trombonist Mark Gammon began playing trombone with Riverside Youth Band and still supports and plays with them in addition to being a member of Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass.

All have said how much they are looking forward to representing Scotland in playing with the European Youth Band in Malmö.