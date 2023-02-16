                 

News

BTM Band in media focus for Welsh Open

The BTM Band is being followed by an ITV production team for their forthcoming appearance at the Welsh Open Entertainment Contest in Newport this weekend.

btm band
  The programme will be broadcast in the Spring

Thursday, 16 February 2023

        

There will be additional media interest in the Welsh Open Entertainment Championship this weekend.

A production crew from ITV has been following the BTM Band as they finalise their preparations for the competition being held at Newport's Riverfront Theatre on Saturday 18th February.

Welsh Lives

The band will be featured in a forthcoming 30-minute episode of the popular 'Welsh Lives' programme.

It shines a light on "ordinary people with extraordinary stories"and has already seen the band filmed in rehearsal with interviews with a number of the players and MD, Jeff Hutchinson to give viewers an insight to the commitment and dedication as the band gets ready for its appearance at the contest.

The programme will also record BTM's performance as well as showing viewers what goes on behind the scenes at a brass band contest.

Bands up and down the country work extremely hard to remain an integral aspect of their local communities, and having ITV involved in broadcasting our story gives everyone a boost in profileBTM Band

Fantastic opportunity

Speaking about their involvement in the programme, MD, Jeff Hutchinson told 4BR: "Being approached to feature on 'Welsh Lives' is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the band and the wider banding community to the general public.

Bands up and down the country work extremely hard to remain an integral aspect of their local communities, and having ITV involved in broadcasting our story gives everyone a boost in profile. We hope everyone enjoys watching it."

The programme is scheduled to be broadcast in late Spring.

        

TAGS: BTM

