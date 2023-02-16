Foden's to head to Morley

The National Champion will be in Morley on Saturday 4th March as part of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

The Foden's Band will be making its way to Morley Town Hall on Saturday 4th March to present its programme of entertainment as part of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

Audiences have already enjoyed performances from Carlton Main Frickley, Leyland, Reg Vardy, Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery, with the National Champion to be followed by Brighouse & Rastrick and Rothwell Temperance.

Foden's will be led by Musical Director Michael Fowles in a set that will include a wide variety of musical genres — from Simon Dobson's evocative 'Penlee' and Glinka's 'Ruslan & Ludmilla' overture to works by Eriks Esenvalds and Andrew Baker.

Robin Hood

The second half will also feature their 'Robin Hood' set that they performed at the 2022 Brass in Concert Championships.

In addition there will be the chance to hear their fine array of soloists — led by the 2022 4BR Player of the Year, Richard Poole as well as Mark Wilkinson, John Barber, Gary Curtin, Melanie Whyle and their great percussion team.

Barber interview

John Barber has also been talking about his 28 years with the band.

You can enjoy that at: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2023/02/10/fodens-band-interview-2022-23/

Concerts:

Saturday 4th March

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Foden's Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk



Saturday 1st April

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk



Saturday 29th April

7.30pm

Morley Town Hall

Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk