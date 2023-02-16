                 

*
banner

News

Foden's to head to Morley

The National Champion will be in Morley on Saturday 4th March as part of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

Fodens
  Fodens head to Morley as part of the Best of Brass series

Thursday, 16 February 2023

        

The Foden's Band will be making its way to Morley Town Hall on Saturday 4th March to present its programme of entertainment as part of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

Audiences have already enjoyed performances from Carlton Main Frickley, Leyland, Reg Vardy, Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery, with the National Champion to be followed by Brighouse & Rastrick and Rothwell Temperance.

Foden's will be led by Musical Director Michael Fowles in a set that will include a wide variety of musical genres — from Simon Dobson's evocative 'Penlee' and Glinka's 'Ruslan & Ludmilla' overture to works by Eriks Esenvalds and Andrew Baker.

Robin Hood

The second half will also feature their 'Robin Hood' set that they performed at the 2022 Brass in Concert Championships.

In addition there will be the chance to hear their fine array of soloists — led by the 2022 4BR Player of the Year, Richard Poole as well as Mark Wilkinson, John Barber, Gary Curtin, Melanie Whyle and their great percussion team.

Barber interview

John Barber has also been talking about his 28 years with the band.

You can enjoy that at: https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/2023/02/10/fodens-band-interview-2022-23/

Concerts:

Saturday 4th March
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Foden's Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 1st April
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Brighouse & Rastrick Band

Tickets: £15.50 (Concessions: £13.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk


Saturday 29th April
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Welsh Open

Cross border entertainment on offer in Newport

February 16 • The 25th Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will take place in Newport this weekend with 14 bands taking to the stage.

rncm Brass Band Festival

RNCM Brass Band Festival highlights on Wobplay

February 16 • The outstanding concerts from Foden's and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands can now be enjoyed on the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Russell Gray

Gray to lead conducting course in Livingston

February 16 • Russell Gray will join forces with the Bathgate Band organisation and Stuart Black to run a special weekend conducting course — and you can book your place on it.

Fodens

Foden's to head to Morley

February 16 • The National Champion will be in Morley on Saturday 4th March as part of the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series.

What's on »

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - North West Area Preview Evening

Sunday 19 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 16 • Mereside Brass are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Sidmouth Town Band

February 16 • An exciting opportunity has arisen for a trombone player (bass or tenor) to join Sidmouth Town Band, a first section band based in East Devon, with a varied programme of engagements and contesting. Rehearsals are on Tues and Fri in bespoke band-room

Uppermill Band

February 11 • UPPERMILL BAND (2nd Section)URGENTLY REQUIRE AN EEb BASS PLAYER, initially to complete our team for the NW Regional Contest on 26th Feb and beyond. If you are looking for a change or just able to help for the contest UPPERMILL BAND REALLY NEED YOU!,

Pro Cards »

John Maines

BA (Hons)
Presenter, compere and conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top