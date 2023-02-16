RNCM Brass Band Festival highlights on Wobplay

The outstanding concerts from Foden's and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands can now be enjoyed on the Wobplay.com recording platform.

The concerts from a memorable RNCM Brass Band Festival are being uploaded onto the Wobplay.com recording platform to enjoy.

Those lucky enough to be at the RNCM in Manchester this year were wowed by the performances from the likes of Foden's, Grimethorpe, Tredegar, Black Dyke, RNCM Brass Band, Cory and Brighouse & Rastrick and the solo performances from young stars Roksana Dabkowska (piano), James Fountain (trumpet) and Isobel Daws (trombone).

Foden's and Grimethorpe

The concerts from Foden's and Grimethorpe Colliery Band are now uploaded with the other soon to join them.

Reviews

To find out more about the 5 star performances from the reviews on 4BR, go to:

Foden's Band: https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/concerts/con773.asp

Grimethorpe Colliery: https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/concerts/con774.asp