                 

*
banner

News

Working 90th birthday for Buckley

C Brian Buckley celebrated his 90th birthday this week by doing what he enjoys best — putting something back into the brass band movement.

Brian
  Brian's association with Tredegar Band goes back over 80 years

Saturday, 18 February 2023

        

One of the most respected men in Welsh brass banding celebrated his 90th birthday this week.

And C. Brian Buckley reached the milestone by keeping busy putting something back into the movement he loves by traveling up to Birmingham for a meeting with the Kapitol Music Panel on which he is a member.

Brian made his name as one of the most sought after young cornet players in Welsh banding — making his contest debut at the age of 9 with Tredegar Workingmen's Band, as they were then known, at a contest held in the bandstand in the town park under the baton of his father.

Well done

Speaking to 4BR, he still remembers it to this day. "It was 'The Crusaders' by Thomas Keighley and I had a little flugel solo in it that I was determined to play well. My father said, 'well done' afterwards, and the great T.J Powell was the adjudicator, so I must have been OK."

So much so that Brian went on to become the band's principal cornet for 25 years, as well as gaining a fine reputation as a trumpet soloist. His association with Tredegar carries on to this day as its proud President — maintaining a family link that spans over 100 years.

Successful

In his professional life Brian became a highly successful water scientist, whilst his conducting saw him lead Rogerstone Band to the Second Section National Championship of Great Britain title in 1971, as well as winning the Championship Section Welsh Area title in 1973.

He later became the driving force behind the emergence of the Hymac (Rhymney) Band, which he also led to the top section Albert Hall National Final in 1979, as well as winning Welsh Area titles with them, Penclawdd, Pontardulais and Tongwynlais.

In 1993 he repeated his 1971 Second Section National title success with Torbay Brass, before securing his final contest title 32 years after his first in 2003 with Tongwynlais.

The brass band movement has been very good to me, so to still be able to give something back is very importantC Brian Buckley

Giving back

A highly respected adjudicator and teacher, he remains as active as ever and a committed supporter of music making in all its forms.

He added: "I listen to music every day and if we can my wife and I get to hear concerts as often as possible. The brass band movement has been very good to me, so to still be able to give something back is very important."

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brian

Working 90th birthday for Buckley

February 18 • C Brian Buckley celebrated his 90th birthday this week by doing what he enjoys best — putting something back into the brass band movement.

Welsh Open

Cross border entertainment on offer in Newport

February 16 • The 25th Welsh Open Entertainment Championship will take place in Newport this weekend with 14 bands taking to the stage.

rncm Brass Band Festival

RNCM Brass Band Festival highlights on Wobplay

February 16 • The outstanding concerts from Foden's and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands can now be enjoyed on the Wobplay.com recording platform.

Russell Gray

Gray to lead conducting course in Livingston

February 16 • Russell Gray will join forces with the Bathgate Band organisation and Stuart Black to run a special weekend conducting course — and you can book your place on it.

What's on »

The GUS Band - From Rothwell with Love

Saturday 18 February • Holy Trinity Church. Squires Hill. Rothwell, Kettering. Northamptonshire. NN14 6BQ NN14 6BQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - North West Area Preview Evening

Sunday 19 February • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

West Somerset Brass Band

February 16 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its Cornet Section in all areas. We are located in Watchet a harbour town with a great history. Main rehearsals are Friday evening from 7.30 - 9.30 with training band from 6.30 - 7.30 which supports all ages.

Mereside Brass

February 16 • Mereside Brass are looking for a new MUSICAL DIRECTOR to continue to develop and challenge the band. We are a friendly 4th Section band with most seats filled, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events.

Sidmouth Town Band

February 16 • An exciting opportunity has arisen for a trombone player (bass or tenor) to join Sidmouth Town Band, a first section band based in East Devon, with a varied programme of engagements and contesting. Rehearsals are on Tues and Fri in bespoke band-room

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top