Working 90th birthday for Buckley

C Brian Buckley celebrated his 90th birthday this week by doing what he enjoys best — putting something back into the brass band movement.

One of the most respected men in Welsh brass banding celebrated his 90th birthday this week.

And C. Brian Buckley reached the milestone by keeping busy putting something back into the movement he loves by traveling up to Birmingham for a meeting with the Kapitol Music Panel on which he is a member.

Brian made his name as one of the most sought after young cornet players in Welsh banding — making his contest debut at the age of 9 with Tredegar Workingmen's Band, as they were then known, at a contest held in the bandstand in the town park under the baton of his father.

Well done

Speaking to 4BR, he still remembers it to this day. "It was 'The Crusaders' by Thomas Keighley and I had a little flugel solo in it that I was determined to play well. My father said, 'well done' afterwards, and the great T.J Powell was the adjudicator, so I must have been OK."

So much so that Brian went on to become the band's principal cornet for 25 years, as well as gaining a fine reputation as a trumpet soloist. His association with Tredegar carries on to this day as its proud President — maintaining a family link that spans over 100 years.

Successful

In his professional life Brian became a highly successful water scientist, whilst his conducting saw him lead Rogerstone Band to the Second Section National Championship of Great Britain title in 1971, as well as winning the Championship Section Welsh Area title in 1973.

He later became the driving force behind the emergence of the Hymac (Rhymney) Band, which he also led to the top section Albert Hall National Final in 1979, as well as winning Welsh Area titles with them, Penclawdd, Pontardulais and Tongwynlais.

In 1993 he repeated his 1971 Second Section National title success with Torbay Brass, before securing his final contest title 32 years after his first in 2003 with Tongwynlais.

The brass band movement has been very good to me, so to still be able to give something back is very important C Brian Buckley

Denis Wick

Giving back

A highly respected adjudicator and teacher, he remains as active as ever and a committed supporter of music making in all its forms.

He added: "I listen to music every day and if we can my wife and I get to hear concerts as often as possible. The brass band movement has been very good to me, so to still be able to give something back is very important."