Report & Results: 2023 BBNI Solo & Ensemble

There was a great weekend of inspirational tuition, discussions and playing on show as Downshire Brass hosted the Brass Bands Northern Ireland organisation's solo and ensemble contest and education day.

Brass Bands Northern Ireland recently welcomed Paul Fisher, conductor of Amersham Band to host a special education and insight day for youth band leaders.

Hosted by Downshire Brass, the hybrid on-line and in-person event was a great success with plenty of new ideas discussed on how youngsters can be inspired to play and how bands can keep encouraging them.

Real buzz

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a great event and our thanks go to Paul. There was a real buzz in the room as attendees got to try instruments they wouldn't normally play, to emulate the experience of a beginner.

On Saturday morning, the fine facilities at Malone Presbyterian Church in South Belfast hosted the popular BBNI Solos & Ensembles Competition, with Paul adjudicating the Youth Section and Brendan Breslin in the box for the Senior Section.

Youth





Paul put each young musician at ease to help their performances and led the applause from the supportive audience. Between classes he led sessions with competitors to offer advice on topics such as performing in public, playing techniques and breathing, while also jamming with the younger players and audience, which was hugely enjoyed by all.

All classes were tightly fought with performances in the '17 & under' class in particular showing off the outstanding talent.

Congratulations went to Elijah Smith from Comber Brass Youth, Hadyn McClenahan from Downshire Brass, and Hugh Davis from Stedfast Band who claimed the honours in the 10, 12 and 15 and under classes respectively.

Hadyn was also awarded the John Patton Trophy dedicated to the former BBNI executive member as the most promising player from the 10, 12 and 15 and under classes. Meanwhile, Owen Brannigan of 1st Old Boys was a clear winner in the '17 and under' class.

The day was the first time since the Covid pandemic that BBNI had ran Youth Ensemble classes. Downshire Brass Beginners took home the '12 and under' trophy while the Youth Band trophy went to the newly-formed Comber Youth Brass Band.

Seniors

In the Senior competitions Brendan Breslin enjoyed plenty of fine playing, with the '19 and under' class allowing youngsters the opportunity to perform own-choices works against players of their own age and abilities. Meanwhile, the popular Slow Melody class saw 20 competitors take part.

Baritone player Zeki Kaya from Third Carrickfergus Band took home first prize in the '19 and under' class while Andrew Milligan of 1st Old Boys won the tightly fought 'Slow Melody' title ahead of his fellow band compatriots Nigel Hylands and Nathan Moore.

The high quality 'B' & 'A Classes' followed, with Cathy Grier from Third Carrickfergus taking home the honours in B Class. Keith Anderson from Laganvale (Metal Technology) Band claimed first place in the 'A Class', narrowly pipping podium finishers Kelly Kaya and Andrew Milligan.

Ensembles

The newly amalgamated and revamped Senior Ensemble Class saw CWA Brass claim the 'Best Second Section Ensemble' award with the 1st Old Boys quintet taking victory as 'Best Championship Section Ensemble'.

In the amalgamated 'Quartet Class', Newtownards Silver and CWA Brass received prizes for the 'Best Third Section Quartet' and 'Best Second Section Quartet' respectively, while Laganvale (Metal Technology) claimed the 'Best Championship Section Quartet' prize.

BBNI took the opportunity to thank the judges and volunteers, as well as the National Lottery through the Arts Council NI for their sponsorship of the Youth Development Weekend activities, as well as Downshire Brass and Malone Presbyterian Church for the use of their facilities.

the fine facilities at Malone Presbyterian Church in South Belfast hosted the popular BBNI Solos & Ensembles Competition, with Paul adjudicating the Youth Section and Brendan Breslin in the box for the Senior Section 4BR

Denis Wick

Results:

Senior Section:

Adjudicator: Brendan Breslin

19 & Under Solo:

1. Zeki Kaya (Third Carrickfergus Band)

2. Tori Lloyd (1st Old Boys Silver Band)

3. Sophie Hueston (Third Carrickfergus Band)

B Solo:

1. Cathy Grier (Third Carrickfergus Band)

A Solo:

Keith Anderson (Laganvale Metal Technology Band)

Kelly Kaya (Third Carrickfergus Silver Band)

Andrew Milligan (1st Old Boys Silver Band)

Slow Melody:

1. Andrew Milligan (1st Old Boys Silver Band)

2. Nigel Hylands (1st Old Boys Silver Band)

3. Nathan Moore (1st Old Boys Silver Band)

Senior Ensemble:

1. OB Quintet (1st Old Boys Silver Band)

2. Laganvale Duet (Laganvale (Metal Technology) Band)

3. 1OB Low Brass Duet (1st Old Boys Silver Band)

Best Championship Section Ensemble: 1OB Quintet

Best Second Section Ensemble: CWA Brass Septet

Quartet:

1. Laganvale Quartet — Laganvale (Metal Technology) Band

2. 1OB 'Burch' Quartet — 1st Old Boys Assoc. Silver Band

3. 1OB Trombones — 1st Old Boys Assoc. Silver Band

Best Championship Section Ensemble: Laganvale (Metal Technology) Band) Quartet

Best Second Section Ensemble: CWA Quartet

Best Third Section Ensemble: Newtownards Quartet

Youth Section:

Adjudicator: Paul Fisher

10 & Under Solo:

1. Elijah Smith (Comber Brass Youth Band)

2. Lana Kirk (Downshire Brass)

3. Samuel Liddle (Downshire Brass)

12 & Under Solo:

1. Hadyn McClenahan (Downshire Brass)

2. Harry Lloyd (Unaffiliated)

3. Erin Davison (Third Carrickfergus Band)

15 & Under Solo:

1. Hugh Davis (Stedfast Brass)

2. Christy Brennan (Third Carrickfergus Band)

3. Holly Wilson (Downshire Brass)

17 & Under Solo:

1. Owen Brannigan (1st Old Boys Assoc. Silver Band)

2. Zeki Kaya (Third Carrickfergus Band)

3. Aaron Kirk (Downshire Brass)

12 & Under Ensemble:

1. Downshire Beginners (Downshire Silver Band)

Youth Band:

1. Comber Brass Youth Band