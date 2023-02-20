Dr Robert Childs to lead free Blast in Cardiff

If you want to enjoy a free day of tuition from Dr Robert Childs then sign up for a great day at the Royal Welsh College in Cardiff next month.

Dr Robert Childs is to lead a free afternoon of music making for brass players of Grade 5 standard and above at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff on Saturday March 25th.

The 'Blast!' workshop offers the great chance to find out more about your playing and how to improve on your skill sets in a friendly, inclusive environment at one of the UKs leading music colleges.

https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/2023-03/big-blast-brass-band-workshop-dr-robert-childs