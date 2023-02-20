                 

Dr Robert Childs to lead free Blast in Cardiff

If you want to enjoy a free day of tuition from Dr Robert Childs then sign up for a great day at the Royal Welsh College in Cardiff next month.

RWCMD
  The Royal Welsh College will host the free day of tuition under Dr Robert Childs

Monday, 20 February 2023

        

Dr Robert Childs is to lead a free afternoon of music making for brass players of Grade 5 standard and above at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama in Cardiff on Saturday March 25th.

The 'Blast!' workshop offers the great chance to find out more about your playing and how to improve on your skill sets in a friendly, inclusive environment at one of the UKs leading music colleges.

More information:

If you are interested all you have to do is sign up:

For more information go to:
https://www.rwcmd.ac.uk/events/2023-03/big-blast-brass-band-workshop-dr-robert-childs

        

