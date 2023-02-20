Cutt above for Brighouse and Grimethorpe classics concert

Two Yorkshire heavyweights will join concert forces under Garry Cutt to bring plenty of classic music making to Huddersfield next month.

Any post Yorkshire Area bragging rights will be put to one side next month as the reigning British Open Champion Brighouse & Rastrick welcomes Grimethorpe Colliery Band as their guests for one of their famous concerts at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Classics

The bands will lock horns in contest battle at the venue in a couple weeks' time, but will return for a concert entitled as a 'Massed Bands Classics' which will feature the two heavyweights in a programme of great old favourites — from 'Carnival of Venice' to 'William Tell' and many, many more.

The guest conductor for the evening is Prof Garry Cutt who is sure to enjoy himself as he leads the bands and the audience through the music making.

More information:

It all takes place at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday 25th March at 7.15pm with tickets available at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk or Huddersfield Central Library.