Curtin and Hall added to Youth Championship judging panel

Foden's euph star Gary Curtin and award-winning composer Daniel Hall will be part of the adjudication teams at the forthcoming National Youth Band Championships.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that Foden's star euphonium player Gary Curtin and award-winning composer Daniel Hall will join the adjudication team of Andrea Price, Tom Hutchinson, Leigh Baker and Jack Capstaff at the 2023 National Youth Brass Band Championships in Stockport on Saturday 25th March.

Due to the excellent take-up of entries, each section of the event will have its own duo of judges.

Welcome additions

Speaking about the additions, Alex Parker, BBE Youth Champs Project lead told 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome Gary and Dan to a panel that adds so much value to the day.

Both submitted excellent applications, and we feel that their experience, plus their continued efforts to further the growth of youth banding in the UK, made them a perfect fit."

Adjudication Panel:

Besson Prodige Showcase Section: Gary Curtin and Daniel Hall

Performance Section: Andrea Price and Jack Capstaff

ABRSM Championship Section: Tom Hutchinson and Leigh Baker