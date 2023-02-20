50 years plus of Barbs to celebrate...

The City of Birmingham Band is hoping to mark the 50 plus years of the incredible impact made by bass player Barbara Dunscombe with a musical get together.

The City of Birmingham Band is looking to celebrate the wonderful achievement of a bass player — but not just any bass player.

Barbara Dunscombe has been a member of the band for 51 years — and being such a modest player about her own contribution she didn't want any fuss when the 50 year mark came last year.

However, the band wishes to celebrate the landmark by inviting as many players who have enjoyed playing with Barbara to come along and be part of a massed band event on Saturday March 18th.

It will culminate in a concert after a short rehearsal gathering and plenty of time to chat, gossip and recall happy memories.

Integral part

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "'Barbs' has been an active member of the band since the 1970s both as a player and administrator.

She has also been an active member of the West Midlands Brass Band Association and has only missed a rehearsal for an unavoidable holiday.

Barbs' has been an integral part of the Midlands banding community, and everyone knows her passion for banding, and her caring and loyal nature."

She has been an integral part of everything that we have undertaken and has made such a positive impact City of Birmingham Band

Positive impact

They added: "'Barbs' encourages the young in banding, being active in organising contests and encouraging progression into higher bands. She has been an integral part of everything that we have undertaken and has made such a positive impact.

She is a fantastic advocate to brass banding and everything you heard about Barb is

positive and warming, so it would be great if others could mark her banding life in this way."

Further details:

For further details go to: https://www.birminghambrass.co.uk/events/barbaras-big-bash/