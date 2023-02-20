                 

*
banner

News

50 years plus of Barbs to celebrate...

The City of Birmingham Band is hoping to mark the 50 plus years of the incredible impact made by bass player Barbara Dunscombe with a musical get together.

Barabra
  Barbara has made an incredible impact to the banding movement.

Monday, 20 February 2023

        

The City of Birmingham Band is looking to celebrate the wonderful achievement of a bass player — but not just any bass player.

Barbara Dunscombe has been a member of the band for 51 years — and being such a modest player about her own contribution she didn't want any fuss when the 50 year mark came last year.

However, the band wishes to celebrate the landmark by inviting as many players who have enjoyed playing with Barbara to come along and be part of a massed band event on Saturday March 18th.

It will culminate in a concert after a short rehearsal gathering and plenty of time to chat, gossip and recall happy memories.

Integral part

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "'Barbs' has been an active member of the band since the 1970s both as a player and administrator.

She has also been an active member of the West Midlands Brass Band Association and has only missed a rehearsal for an unavoidable holiday.

Barbs' has been an integral part of the Midlands banding community, and everyone knows her passion for banding, and her caring and loyal nature."

She has been an integral part of everything that we have undertaken and has made such a positive impactCity of Birmingham Band

Positive impact

They added: "'Barbs' encourages the young in banding, being active in organising contests and encouraging progression into higher bands. She has been an integral part of everything that we have undertaken and has made such a positive impact.

She is a fantastic advocate to brass banding and everything you heard about Barb is
positive and warming, so it would be great if others could mark her banding life in this way."

Further details:

For further details go to: https://www.birminghambrass.co.uk/events/barbaras-big-bash/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Shepherd Group

Parisian break for Shepherd Youth

February 20 • The Shepherd Group Youth Band has just enjoyed a great trip to Paris.

Barabra

50 years plus of Barbs to celebrate...

February 20 • The City of Birmingham Band is hoping to mark the 50 plus years of the incredible impact made by bass player Barbara Dunscombe with a musical get together.

Clock

Old timer returns to Dumfries

February 20 • A wonderful timepiece has been returned to Dumfries Town Band over 100 years after it was first presented.

Curtin hall

Curtin and Hall added to Youth Championship judging panel

February 20 • Foden's euph star Gary Curtin and award-winning composer Daniel Hall will be part of the adjudication teams at the forthcoming National Youth Band Championships.

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 19 • We seek enthusiastic players to join us on Cornet (Soprano, Solo, Repiano or Back Row), Eb Bass, Bass trombone and Percussion. With four active bands, COSB offers opportunities at all levels.

wantage silver band

February 19 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for cornet players to strengthen the newly promoted band in 2023.

West Somerset Brass Band

February 16 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its Cornet Section in all areas. We are located in Watchet a harbour town with a great history. Main rehearsals are Friday evening from 7.30 - 9.30 with training band from 6.30 - 7.30 which supports all ages.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top