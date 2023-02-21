Area rehearsals in Banbury

There is a great opportunity to hear 23 bands give the Area test pieces a run out at the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association (ODBBA) contest this weekend.

23 bands will perform over Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th February at Wykeham Park Academy, Ruskin Road, Banbury, Oxfordshire (OX16 9HY)

Admission charges for non-players each day: Adults £5, Concessions £4. Weekend tickets Adults £7, Concessions £6.

Schedule:

Saturday 25th February:

Fourth Section:

Start: 11.00am

Abbey Brass (Abingdon) (Rob Tompkins)

City of Oxford Silver (Steve Sizeland)

Godalming Band (James Haigh)

Test Valley Brass (Ed March)

Witney Town Band (Guy James)





Second Section:

Start: 2.00pm

Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)

Olney Brass (Philip Devine)

Yiewsley & West Drayton (Chris Coles)





Championship Section:

Start: 3.30pm

Kidlington Concert Brass (Duncan Wilson)

Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)





Sunday 26th February:

Unregistered Section:

Start: 10.30am

Hook Norton Band (Shaun Humphries)

Yarnton Band (Guy James)



Third Section:

Start: 11.30am

Bratton Silver Band (Kyle Blake)

Jubilee Brass (Oxford) Band (Clifford Sadler)

Reading Spring Gardens (Matthew Ruel)

Verwood Town Band (Kevin Smith)

Welwyn Garden City Band (William Douglas)





First Section:

Start: 2.20pm

A W Parker (Drybrook) Band (Joshua Ruck)

Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)

City of Bristol Brass Band (Craig Roberts)

Lydbrook Band (Gareth Ritter)

Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott)

Wotton-under-edge & District (David Lawrence)