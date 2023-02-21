                 

*
banner

News

Area rehearsals in Banbury

There is a great opportunity to hear 23 bands give the Area test pieces a run out at the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association (ODBBA) contest this weekend.

ODBBA
  The contest is now at a new home in Banbury

Tuesday, 21 February 2023

        

There will be a great opportunity to hear how bands are getting on with their preparations ahead of the Area contests as they take to the stage at the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association (ODBBA) contest this weekend.

23 bands will perform over Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th February at Wykeham Park Academy, Ruskin Road, Banbury, Oxfordshire (OX16 9HY)

Admission charges for non-players each day: Adults £5, Concessions £4. Weekend tickets Adults £7, Concessions £6.

Schedule:

Saturday 25th February:
Fourth Section:

Start: 11.00am

Abbey Brass (Abingdon) (Rob Tompkins)
City of Oxford Silver (Steve Sizeland)
Godalming Band (James Haigh)
Test Valley Brass (Ed March)
Witney Town Band (Guy James)


Second Section:

Start: 2.00pm

Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)
Olney Brass (Philip Devine)
Yiewsley & West Drayton (Chris Coles)


Championship Section:

Start: 3.30pm

Kidlington Concert Brass (Duncan Wilson)
Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)


Sunday 26th February:
Unregistered Section:

Start: 10.30am

Hook Norton Band (Shaun Humphries)
Yarnton Band (Guy James)

Third Section:

Start: 11.30am

Bratton Silver Band (Kyle Blake)
Jubilee Brass (Oxford) Band (Clifford Sadler)
Reading Spring Gardens (Matthew Ruel)
Verwood Town Band (Kevin Smith)
Welwyn Garden City Band (William Douglas)


First Section:

Start: 2.20pm

A W Parker (Drybrook) Band (Joshua Ruck)
Bedford Town (Craig Patterson)
City of Bristol Brass Band (Craig Roberts)
Lydbrook Band (Gareth Ritter)
Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott)
Wotton-under-edge & District (David Lawrence)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

ODBBA

Area rehearsals in Banbury

February 21 • There is a great opportunity to hear 23 bands give the Area test pieces a run out at the Oxfordshire & District Brass Bands Association (ODBBA) contest this weekend.

Blackpool

Countdown to Blackpool

February 21 • The final preparations are being put in place by the bands heading to Blackpool for the North West Regional Championships this weekend.

Shepherd Group

Parisian break for Shepherd Youth

February 20 • The Shepherd Group Youth Band has just enjoyed a great trip to Paris.

Barabra

50 years plus of Barbs to celebrate...

February 20 • The City of Birmingham Band is hoping to mark the 50 plus years of the incredible impact made by bass player Barbara Dunscombe with a musical get together.

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 19 • We seek enthusiastic players to join us on Cornet (Soprano, Solo, Repiano or Back Row), Eb Bass, Bass trombone and Percussion. With four active bands, COSB offers opportunities at all levels.

wantage silver band

February 19 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for cornet players to strengthen the newly promoted band in 2023.

West Somerset Brass Band

February 16 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its Cornet Section in all areas. We are located in Watchet a harbour town with a great history. Main rehearsals are Friday evening from 7.30 - 9.30 with training band from 6.30 - 7.30 which supports all ages.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top