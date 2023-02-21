                 

Spotlight features at Black Dyke Brass Festival

There is the chance to enjoy some spotlight tuition at the Black Dyke Brass Festival in Huddersfield in June.

  The Festival takes place at Huddersfield Town Hall on Sunday 4th June

The Black Dyke Brass Festival will take place at Huddersfield Town Hall on Sunday 4th June, with tickets already being snapped up for the afternoon concert (3.00pm) and for places on the various Workshops that take place though the day (starting 9.00am).

Cornet, horns, troms and low brass

Supported by Geneva Instruments, these will feature spotlights for cornets led by Richard Marshall and his team, flugel and horns with Stephanie Binns and Siobhan Bates, trombones with Dr Brett Baker and colleagues and the low brass with euphonium star Daniel Thomas and his Black Dyke tuba compatriots.

Best days

Speaking about the workshops, Stephanie told 4BR: "It's one of the very best days of the year for us all at Black Dyke. Meeting up with old friends and especially meeting young players keen to be part of the day is what this is all about.

What better way to enjoy a great day of music making than to get tips from the likes of Richard Marshall, Brett Baker, Siobhan Bates, Daniel Thomas and Gavin Saynor and friends and then join in the brilliant massed band to round things off."

Cornet Spotlight:

Grade 5 plus
£10 per person
Contact: richardmarshall76@yahoo.com

Flugel and Horn Spotlight:

Grade 5 plus
£10 per person
Contact: siobhanthehorn@gmail.com

Trombone Spotlight:

Grade 5 plus
£10 per person
Contact: Brett.trombone@googlemail.com

Low Brass Spotlight:

Grade 5 plus
£10 per person
Contact: matthew.routley@btinternet.com

        

