Midlands bands look towards The Cube

69 bands will take part in the Midlands Regional Championships over the next two weekends

The first part of the Midlands Regional Championships takes place at the Core Theatre at The Cube in Corby this weekend when the first of 69 bands will take to the stage.

Saturday

Saturday 25th February kicks off at 10.00am with the Second Section, where two bands will qualify for the Cheltenham National Final. It will be followed by First Section where three bands will gain the qualification nod.

Sunday

Sunday 26th February will start with the Third Section at 10.00am with three bands gaining qualification to Cheltenham, followed by the Championship Section where two bands will represent the region at the Royal Albert Hall.

4th March

The Fourth Section will take place at the same venue on Saturday 4th March starting at 11.00am. Three bands will qualify of the final at Cheltenham.

Championship Section:

Test-piece: Red Priest (Philip Wilby)

Adjudicators: Stephen Roberts & Leigh Baker

Commences after Third Section results

1. Blidworth Welfare (John Roberts)

2. Brass Band of Central England (Howard Evans)

3. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff)

4. Desford Colliery (Michael Fowles)

5. Enderby (Stephen Phillips)

6. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)

7. GUS (David Thornton)

8. Jackfield (Ryan Richards)

9. Newstead Brass (Martin Heartfield)

10. Ratby Co-operative (Ian Porthouse)

11. Shirley (Tom Stoneman)





First Section:

Test-piece: A Day in the Life of a Knight (Philip Lawrence)

Adjudicators: Nicholas Garman & Anne Crookston

Commences after Second Section results

1. Bedworth Brass (Wayne Ruston)

2. Bilton Silver (Rugby) (David Stowell)

3. Burbage (Buxton) (Steve Critchlow)

4. Carlton Brass (Tony Wilson)

5. Glossop Old — WITHDRAWN

6. Harborough (Brad Turnbull)

7. Hathern (David Newman)

8. Hucknall & Linby M.C. (Paul Whyley)

9. Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)

10. Langley (Cliff Parker)

11. Oddfellows Brass (Ben Smith)

12. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)

13. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)

14. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)

15. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

16. Thoresby Colliery (Mike Howley)





Second Section:

Test-piece: The Pilgrim's Progress (Rodney Newton)

Adjudicators: Gary Davies & Sam Fisher

Commences: 10.00am

1. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock)

2. Avonbank (Colin Herbert)

3. City of Coventry (David Nicholson)

4. Foss Dyke (Gareth Westwood)

5. Leicestershire Co-op (Snibston) (Keith Leonard)

6. Market Rasen (Ian Knapton)

7. Pleasley Colliery (Geof Benson)

8. Raunds Temperance (Jonathan Pippen)

9. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Graham Cardwell)

10. Shirebrook MW Unison (Ben Hewlett-Davies)

11. Shirland Welfare (Lynden Cooper)

12. Tintwistle (Andrew Mallon)

13. Wellington (Telford) (Ian Johnson)

14. Wigston (Ian Needham)





Third Section:

Test-piece: Chorale & Toccata (Stephen Bulla)

Adjudicators: Sam Fisher & Steve Pritchard-Jones

Commences: 10.00am

1. Amington (Alan Gifford)

2. Arrow Valley Brass — WITHDRAWN

3. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)

4. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)

5. Cubbington Silver (Kieron Howe)

6. Daventry (Ken Ewer)

7. Ibstock Brick Brass (Chris Banks)

8. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (Sam Johnston)

9. Long Eaton Silver Prize (Sharon Stansfield)

10. Melton (Tony Rifugiato)

11. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Andrew Mackereth)

12. Shipston Town (Howard Gibbs)

13. Stourport on Severn (Oliver Watson)

14. Towcester Studio (Neil Brownless)

15. Trentham Brass (Jamie Meredith)





Fourth Section:

Test-piece: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)

Adjudicators: Steve Pritchard-Jones & Gary Davies

Commences: 11.00am

1. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellowes)

2. Brackley & District (David Howard)

3. Corby Silver (Andy Mayell)

4. Coventry Festival (Allan Wheelhouse)

5. Croft Silver (Henry Dunger)

6. Dunchurch (Paul Whitmore)

7. Malvern Hills District (Chris License)

8. Matlock (Chris Banks)

9. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt)

10. Newhall (Kevin Holdgate)

11. Skegness Silver (Steve Walker)

12. Syston (Colin Jones)

13. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

14. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford)

15. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)