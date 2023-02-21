                 

*
banner

News

Death of Colin Jackson

The death has been announced of the popular King's Lynn Bandsman Colin Jackson.

Cross
  The death has been announced of Colin Jackson

Tuesday, 21 February 2023

        

The death has been announced of Colin Jackson of King's Lynn Town Band. He was 76.

Known to all as 'Happy', his father played percussion with the band, so it was natural progression that he would follow in his footsteps at the age of 9 -although on cornet at first before moving to tenor horn and finally EEb bass.

Ever present

A spokesperson told 4BR: "For the next 67 years he was ever present in the bandroom with a friendly world of advice and a warm welcome to all that he met. His cheery enthusiasm was infectious, and he will be greatly and sadly missed. There is no doubt Colin loved his hobby and he was an enthusiast in the very best way possible."

They added: "He supported the movement and enjoyed his trips to the Royal Albert Hall and Brass in Concert. We all have special memories of him and we send our love and very best to Linda, Stephen, Jo, his wider family and to anyone who was lucky enough to have known him."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tori

Proud Tori looking forward to European experience

February 21 • 19 year old Tori Lloyd of 1st Old Boys Association Band will be the Northern Ireland representative in the European Youth Brass Band in Malmo.

Tom Smith

Smith prize at Morley March & Hymn Tune contest

February 21 • There is a rather unique prize on offer at this year's Morley March & Hymn Tune contest.

Cross

Death of Colin Jackson

February 21 • The death has been announced of the popular King's Lynn Bandsman Colin Jackson.

The Cube

Midlands bands look towards The Cube

February 21 • 69 bands will take part in the Midlands Regional Championships over the next two weekends

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 21 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social event

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 19 • We seek enthusiastic players to join us on Cornet (Soprano, Solo, Repiano or Back Row), Eb Bass, Bass trombone and Percussion. With four active bands, COSB offers opportunities at all levels.

wantage silver band

February 19 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for cornet players to strengthen the newly promoted band in 2023.

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top