Death of Colin Jackson

The death has been announced of Colin Jackson of King's Lynn Town Band. He was 76.

Known to all as 'Happy', his father played percussion with the band, so it was natural progression that he would follow in his footsteps at the age of 9 -although on cornet at first before moving to tenor horn and finally EEb bass.

Ever present

A spokesperson told 4BR: "For the next 67 years he was ever present in the bandroom with a friendly world of advice and a warm welcome to all that he met. His cheery enthusiasm was infectious, and he will be greatly and sadly missed. There is no doubt Colin loved his hobby and he was an enthusiast in the very best way possible."

They added: "He supported the movement and enjoyed his trips to the Royal Albert Hall and Brass in Concert. We all have special memories of him and we send our love and very best to Linda, Stephen, Jo, his wider family and to anyone who was lucky enough to have known him."