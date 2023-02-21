                 

Proud Tori looking forward to European experience

19 year old Tori Lloyd of 1st Old Boys Association Band will be the Northern Ireland representative in the European Youth Brass Band in Malmo.

Tuesday, 21 February 2023

        

Tori Lloyd, of 1st Old Boys Association (1OB) Band from Belfast will proudly represent Northern Ireland as part of the 2023 European Youth Brass Band in Malmo.

Tori has previously been selected to play in the 2018 National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and has become an integral part of 1OB and their recent successes.

Looking forward

The 19 year old told 4BR: "I'm really looking forward to being part of such a wonderful brass band experience.

I've been fortunate to compete in three European Championships with 1OB to date with a fourth in Palanga next year, but this is going to a real first for me."

Tori started playing at the age of 8 in her local primary school under the watchful eye of Jacklin Bingham who has been such an inspirational figure for young players.

She joined the 1OB Youth Band aged ten and just two years later became a member of the senior Championship Section band alongside her father.

        

