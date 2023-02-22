Coalburn rewards a year of progress, growth and excellence

                 

Wednesday, 22 February 2023

        

The Coalburn Brass Band organisation recently held its annual awards night.

A wonderful family atmosphere was enjoyed as a year dedication, growth and excellent playing from the beginners to the senior band was celebrated alongside invited guests Carrie and John Boax from the Scottish Brass Band Association. Carrie, as SBBA President, presented the awards, and was certainly kept busy!

Brass Beginners

The Brass Beginners all received a certificate and medal for their hard work with Aleisha Ansell, Illithyia Martin-Barrera, Charlie Grey, Gabriel Hadley, Warren Noble, Issac Patterson and Sophia Patterson all sure to be part of the next generation of talented youngsters coming through the ranks.

Percussion Academy

The Percussion Academy members also received individual certificates and medals, as well as receiving a copy of the Gold Award they won for their performance at the Scottish Festival of Brass in November.

Academy tutor Robbie Bremner presented Gregor Naismith with the award as 'Most Improved Player of the Year'.

Children's Bronze Band

Every member of the Children's Bronze Band also received a copy of the Gold Award certificate from the Scottish Festival of Brass, with four other individual awards presented.

The 'Children's Choice Award' decided by the players in the band went to percussionist Hollie Reid, whilst the 'Band Person of the Year', chosen by the tutors and helpers went to Megan Cowan.

The 'Best Section' accolade chosen by MD David Fehilly went to the percussion team of William Glassford, Gregor Naismith and Hollie Reid, whilst the 'George Blackwood Memorial Trophy for the Most Improved Player' went to Benjamin Angletti.

Intermediate Band

John Boax was also kept busy after he gave a short talk on the work of the National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland (NYBBS) and how Coalburn had contributed so much to it over the years, before presenting the Intermediate Band awards.

MD David Fehilly's 'Conductor's Award' went to principal cornet, Matthew Howarth, whilst the 'Most Improved Player' went to Clare Symonds who only began playing percussion in 2022. Clare was also presented with the 'Players' Player of the Year Award', voted by band members.

The 'Player of the Year' chosen by David, was won by solo euphonium Mel Haldane and the 'Best Section' award was claimed by a delighted percussion team of Megan Cowan, Raymond McGaghey, and Clare Symonds.

A wonderful family atmosphere was enjoyed as a year dedication, growth and excellent playing from the beginners to the senior band was celebrated4BR

Senior Band

Finally, the senior accolades saw MD Gareth Bowman present the 'Conductors Prize' to five individuals of Gary Allan, Anna Biggart, Marcie Boyle, Eilidh Court and Euan Roberts for their hard work, playing and dedication.

The 'Best Section' prize was claimed by the euphonium and baritone team of Ian Jamieson, Ross Abernethy, David Fehilly, Helena Dunsmore and Daniel Beadle, whilst the 'Band Person of the Year' voted by members went to Band Secretary, Daniel Beadle.

The Blue Riband 'Player of the Year' chosen by Gareth was awarded to principal cornet Calum Blair, with the members also adding to the silverware by voting him 'Player's Player of the Year'.

To conclude the awards, Carrie Boax gave a few inspirational words about the organisation and brass banding as a whole, before it was a long night of deserved celebration.

        

