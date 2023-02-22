Monarch tribute claims Composer Award for Hall

A work that pays tribute to the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II claims the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Composer Competition accolade for Daniel Hall.

Daniel Hall has added a further accolade to his CV of compositional achievements by winning the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Young Composer Competition.

The 26 year old already has an enviable record of success in writing for the brass band medium, with his work 'Dieu Et Mon Droit' being picked by NYBBGB Youth Band Summer Course Guest Conductor Sarah Ioannides alongside Artistic Director Dr Robert Childs and composer Dorothy Gates from an exceptional line-up of six finalists.

Great honour

On hearing the news Daniel said: "I'm incredibly grateful that my piece has been selected as the overall winner of such an important competition and being up against what I'm sure were so many other fine works from great writers

Having my music performed by a world class ensemble and conductor in Sarah Ioannides will be a great honour and I'm really looking forward to hearing it on the band's summer course."

Daniel will receive a £1,000 prize, together with an offer from Prima Vista Musikk to publish his work, alongside having 'Dieu Et Mon Droit' performed by the NYBBGB Youth Band as part of their Summer Course programme.

Runner-up

The runner -up was 19-year-old Lennert Van Laenen from Belgium, winning £250 and the opportunity to have his piece performed by the Children's Band in their Summer Course concert under MD Mareika Gray.

He said: "Wow — that's great news. I did not expect it! Hearing a piece being played for the first time is the most beautiful part of composing."

The judges also highly commended the pieces submitted by Jack Yagerline and Charlotte McGregor Graham.

Wonderful array

Speaking on behalf of the panel, Sarah Ioannides said: "The level of the competition was incredibly high and there was a wonderful array of individual voices which speaks to the great diversity of young talent coming through as composers.

We had a unanimous winner in Daniel whose work 'Dieu et Mon Droit', paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, is most fitting for the times and spoke directly about her as an admired convenor of billions of peoples and cultures from across the globe."





Compelling piece

Sarah added: "It's a very compelling piece and I'm looking forward to conducting it with the young musicians from NYBBGB. It's clear that Daniel is already an accomplished composer of professional standing and has a great future as a composer."

The award is the latest accolade in the young Cornishman's short composing carer — one which has already seen him provide works for the National Youth Championships of Great Britain and the European Youth Championships. He also won the 7th Edition of the European Composers Competition as part of the European Brass Band Championships in Montreux in 2019.

He has also worked with the likes of Tredegar, Grimethorpe, Foden's as well as professional ensembles and orchestras such as the National Orchestra of Wales and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

Enjoyable challenge

Speaking about the competition and the winner Dr Robert Childs added: "Choosing an overall winner from the final six was not an easy task, but with such talented young composers it really was an enjoyable challenge, and a great sign for the future of brass band composition.

Daniel's composition really balanced musical flair with broad brass band appeal and a poignant theme. I think the Youth Band will really rise to the challenge of performing it at the Summer Concert this year."