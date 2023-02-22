                 

*
banner

News

Monarch tribute claims Composer Award for Hall

A work that pays tribute to the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II claims the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Composer Competition accolade for Daniel Hall.

Daniel Hall
  Daniel Hall has already gained awards and accolades for his compositions

Wednesday, 22 February 2023

        

Daniel Hall has added a further accolade to his CV of compositional achievements by winning the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Young Composer Competition.

The 26 year old already has an enviable record of success in writing for the brass band medium, with his work 'Dieu Et Mon Droit' being picked by NYBBGB Youth Band Summer Course Guest Conductor Sarah Ioannides alongside Artistic Director Dr Robert Childs and composer Dorothy Gates from an exceptional line-up of six finalists.

Great honour

On hearing the news Daniel said: "I'm incredibly grateful that my piece has been selected as the overall winner of such an important competition and being up against what I'm sure were so many other fine works from great writers

Having my music performed by a world class ensemble and conductor in Sarah Ioannides will be a great honour and I'm really looking forward to hearing it on the band's summer course."

Daniel will receive a £1,000 prize, together with an offer from Prima Vista Musikk to publish his work, alongside having 'Dieu Et Mon Droit' performed by the NYBBGB Youth Band as part of their Summer Course programme.

Runner-up

The runner -up was 19-year-old Lennert Van Laenen from Belgium, winning £250 and the opportunity to have his piece performed by the Children's Band in their Summer Course concert under MD Mareika Gray.

He said: "Wow — that's great news. I did not expect it! Hearing a piece being played for the first time is the most beautiful part of composing."

The judges also highly commended the pieces submitted by Jack Yagerline and Charlotte McGregor Graham.

Wonderful array

Speaking on behalf of the panel, Sarah Ioannides said: "The level of the competition was incredibly high and there was a wonderful array of individual voices which speaks to the great diversity of young talent coming through as composers.

We had a unanimous winner in Daniel whose work 'Dieu et Mon Droit', paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, is most fitting for the times and spoke directly about her as an admired convenor of billions of peoples and cultures from across the globe."

Compelling piece

Sarah added: "It's a very compelling piece and I'm looking forward to conducting it with the young musicians from NYBBGB. It's clear that Daniel is already an accomplished composer of professional standing and has a great future as a composer."

The award is the latest accolade in the young Cornishman's short composing carer — one which has already seen him provide works for the National Youth Championships of Great Britain and the European Youth Championships. He also won the 7th Edition of the European Composers Competition as part of the European Brass Band Championships in Montreux in 2019.

He has also worked with the likes of Tredegar, Grimethorpe, Foden's as well as professional ensembles and orchestras such as the National Orchestra of Wales and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

'Dieu et Mon Droit', paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, is most fitting for the times and spoke directly about her as an admired convenor of billions of peoples and cultures from across the globeSarah Ioannides

Enjoyable challenge

Speaking about the competition and the winner Dr Robert Childs added: "Choosing an overall winner from the final six was not an easy task, but with such talented young composers it really was an enjoyable challenge, and a great sign for the future of brass band composition.

Daniel's composition really balanced musical flair with broad brass band appeal and a poignant theme. I think the Youth Band will really rise to the challenge of performing it at the Summer Concert this year."

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Budget

No cuts to Midlothian Music Services

February 22 • Protest pressure pays off as Midlothian Council in Scotland abandons proposals to cut music instrumental services.

Daniel Hall

Monarch tribute claims Composer Award for Hall

February 22 • A work that pays tribute to the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II claims the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Composer Competition accolade for Daniel Hall.

Coalburn

Coalburn rewards a year of progress, growth and excellence

February 22 • The Coalburn Band organisation handed out a fantastic amount of thoroughly deserved silverware and accolades on their Awards Presentation Night.

Tori

Proud Tori looking forward to European experience

February 21 • 19 year old Tori Lloyd of 1st Old Boys Association Band will be the Northern Ireland representative in the European Youth Brass Band in Malmo.

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Mereside Brass

February 21 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social event

City of Oxford Silver Band

February 19 • We seek enthusiastic players to join us on Cornet (Soprano, Solo, Repiano or Back Row), Eb Bass, Bass trombone and Percussion. With four active bands, COSB offers opportunities at all levels.

wantage silver band

February 19 • Wantage Concert Brass (1st Section) are looking for cornet players to strengthen the newly promoted band in 2023.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top