No cuts to Midlothian Music Services

Protest pressure pays off as Midlothian Council in Scotland abandons proposals to cut music instrumental services.

Budget
  Thee will now be no budget cuts in the music service in Midlothian

Wednesday, 22 February 2023

        

Councillors at Midlothian Council in Scotland have voted not to cut instrumental music services.

Initial proposals for were put forward for consideration to make a saving of £444,000 from 2023/2024 — a cut of 60% that would have seen job and service reductions.

The council has stated that it had to find savings to offset a £14.481 million budget deficit, and had proposed a reduction in full-time members of music staff in addition to cutting other teaching jobs, the closure of school libraries and axing of community librarians and school crossing patrols.

Outcry

However, the outcry generated saw the proposal described as "a disgrace" with numerous education and music figures in Scotland leading the protests.

The renowned trumpet player John Wallace, convenor of the Music Education Partnership Group and patron of the Scottish Brass Band Association said the proposals were "absolutely ludicrous".

Meanwhile, the well-known brass band composer and musician Alan Fernie stated: "Not only would this seriously affect students' chances of gaining qualifications in music â€” but it also contradicts the manifesto pledge given by the Scottish Government at the last Holyrood election."

This is a positive outcome and will ensure that music tuition continues across primary and secondary schools in Midlothian. This was a grassroots campaign from the start and all involved deserved to be congratulatedAlastair Orr

Backed down

However, the pressure of musical protest has paid off with a decision made on Tuesday, 21st February by Midlothian Council seeing them back down from the proposal.

Councillors also voted to continue swimming sessions in a 5% Council Tax rise.

Speaking about the news, Alastair Orr, a career brass teacher and long-time campaigner for instrumental and vocal education was recorded for the council record on the decision, and stated: "I am delighted that the sustained campaign by pupils, parents, friends and supporters of Midlothian Council Instrumental Music Service has resulted in the council backing down from its proposal to cut £444k from instrumental and vocal teaching in local schools.

This is a positive outcome and will ensure that music tuition continues across primary and secondary schools in Midlothian. This was a grassroots campaign from the start and all involved deserved to be congratulated."

Thanks

He later told 4BR: "There are so many people to thank for their support and action against what would have been a terrible decision such as Ralph Riddiough and others.

They deserve huge credit for continuing to ensure music teaching is at the centre of education policy in Scotland."

        

