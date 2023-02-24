                 

*
banner

News

Oldest music shop in UK set to close

A music shop with a 267 year old high street history is set to close as Hal Leonard impacted by "challenging market conditions".

Banks Music
  A music shop has been on the premises since 1756

Friday, 24 February 2023

        

It has been reported that the Banks Musicroom shop in York, believed to be the oldest in the UK, is to close.

It follows the news that owners, Hal Leonard Europe had confirmed that it was to close its Musicroom stores in Edinburgh, Exeter, Lincoln, Salisbury, Stratford and York, as well as a Musicroom concession in the Dublin music store, McCullough Pigott. However, its flagship store in London's Denmark Street will remain open.

It is understood that the stores will close their doors for a final time on 31st March.

267 years

The decision concerning the famous York store which has been open for 267 years, was greeted with dismay with fellow music store, RWB Music, reported a saying it would be like "going in to York and finding Betty's or the Minster is missing".

In a statement on its website Hal Leonard Europe said: "Through its London flagship and fast-growing e-commerce stores, Musicroom will continue to provide customers with the best tools and resources for learning, teaching, creating and making music — from the largest print and digital sheet music selection available, to an extensive range of instruments, accessories, pro audio and technology products as well as gifts and vinyl records."

However, with sales and profitability impacted by challenging market conditions, and costs continuing to rise, we need to make these changesMarketing Director, Tom Venvell

Challenging market conditions

Tom Venvell, Managing Director — UK & Germany, said: "Musicroom retail stores have contributed significantly to our consumer business and wider UK music-making communities over many years, and our decision to restructure in this way has been very difficult.

However, with sales and profitability impacted by challenging market conditions, and costs continuing to rise, we need to make these changes. Our focus now is on supporting affected teams and serving our customers through this period.

He added: "We look forward to working with partners and suppliers as we grow Musicroom in new ways, and ensure our products continue to be part of every music-making journey."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Corby

Regional qualifiers kick off in Corby

February 24 • The series of 2023 Regional Championships kicks off in Corby on Saturday as 69 bands take to the stage at The Cube in Corby.

Rooms

rooms4groups to take away hassle for National qualifiers

February 24 • If your band claims a qualification place at either London or Cheltenham this weekend, then first thing Monday morning you need to get in touch with the experts at rooms4groups.

rITTER

Ritter adds Lydbrook to his conducting CV

February 24 • Gareth Ritter will add extra musical miles to his conducting as he takes the baton at Lydbrook Band.

Shirley Band

Debutant duo for Shirley at Corby

February 24 • Two new players will make their debuts with the Shirley Band at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby this weekend

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Ratby Cooperative

February 24 • Ratby Mid Band (3rd Section) are seeking applications for the position of Conductor. Working at the heart of the Ratby Organisation the Mid Band are seeking new conductor to lead the band and to help develop its concert and contest profile.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

February 23 • Percussion: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

February 23 • Trombone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Trombone and Bass Trombone players. Others also welcome! .

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top