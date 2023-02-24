Oldest music shop in UK set to close

A music shop with a 267 year old high street history is set to close as Hal Leonard impacted by "challenging market conditions".

It has been reported that the Banks Musicroom shop in York, believed to be the oldest in the UK, is to close.

It follows the news that owners, Hal Leonard Europe had confirmed that it was to close its Musicroom stores in Edinburgh, Exeter, Lincoln, Salisbury, Stratford and York, as well as a Musicroom concession in the Dublin music store, McCullough Pigott. However, its flagship store in London's Denmark Street will remain open.

It is understood that the stores will close their doors for a final time on 31st March.

The decision concerning the famous York store which has been open for 267 years, was greeted with dismay with fellow music store, RWB Music, reported a saying it would be like "going in to York and finding Betty's or the Minster is missing".

In a statement on its website Hal Leonard Europe said: "Through its London flagship and fast-growing e-commerce stores, Musicroom will continue to provide customers with the best tools and resources for learning, teaching, creating and making music — from the largest print and digital sheet music selection available, to an extensive range of instruments, accessories, pro audio and technology products as well as gifts and vinyl records."

Challenging market conditions

Tom Venvell, Managing Director — UK & Germany, said: "Musicroom retail stores have contributed significantly to our consumer business and wider UK music-making communities over many years, and our decision to restructure in this way has been very difficult.

However, with sales and profitability impacted by challenging market conditions, and costs continuing to rise, we need to make these changes. Our focus now is on supporting affected teams and serving our customers through this period.

He added: "We look forward to working with partners and suppliers as we grow Musicroom in new ways, and ensure our products continue to be part of every music-making journey."