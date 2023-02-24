                 

Adjudicator change at Torquay

Howard J Evans will take the place of Philip Harper at the forthcoming West of England Regional Championships

Howard Evans
  Howard J Evans recently conducted in the Elite Division of the Norwegian National Championships

Friday, 24 February 2023

        

The West of England Regional Championships have confirmed a change in the adjudication panel for the event to be held in Torquay on the weekend of the 11th & 12th March.

The experienced Dr Howard J Evans will replace Philip Harper to adjudicate in the Fourth Section alongside Morten Morten E Hansen.

Torquay return

Speaking about the chance, WEBBA Chairman John Woods said: "We are very sorry Philip is not able to take part in the Championships as planned but thank Howard for stepping in at this late stage.

WEBBA are very much looking forward to returning to Torquay next month for the first time since 2020."

        

