Kirky to showcase Knight life ahead of Scottish Championship

The Kirkintilloch Band will showcase its preparations on the First Section test piece ahead of its Perth challenge.

The Kirkintilloch Band will be looking to secure its place at the Cheltenham National Finals in September.

The band will head to Perth for the Scottish Championships in confident mood after announcing a raft of recent experienced signings.

They will showcase their preparations on Philip Lawrence's 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' at an afternoon concert they will host at St Margaret of Scotland Church in Shawlands, Glasgow (G43 2DS) at 3.00pm on Sunday 5th March.

Exciting times

A spokesperson said: "These are exciting times for the band and we are determined to try and secure one of the qualification places on offer at what promises to be a great closely matched contest in Perth on Saturday 11th March.

Please come along, we would be delighted to welcome as many people as possible."