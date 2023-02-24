                 

*
banner

News

Kirky to showcase Knight life ahead of Scottish Championship

The Kirkintilloch Band will showcase its preparations on the First Section test piece ahead of its Perth challenge.

Kirkictilloch
  The Kirkintilloch Band will be showcasing their test piece preparations

Friday, 24 February 2023

        

The Kirkintilloch Band will be looking to secure its place at the Cheltenham National Finals in September.

The band will head to Perth for the Scottish Championships in confident mood after announcing a raft of recent experienced signings.

They will showcase their preparations on Philip Lawrence's 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' at an afternoon concert they will host at St Margaret of Scotland Church in Shawlands, Glasgow (G43 2DS) at 3.00pm on Sunday 5th March.

Exciting times

A spokesperson said: "These are exciting times for the band and we are determined to try and secure one of the qualification places on offer at what promises to be a great closely matched contest in Perth on Saturday 11th March.

Please come along, we would be delighted to welcome as many people as possible."

        

TAGS: Kirkintilloch

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Corby

Regional qualifiers kick off in Corby

February 24 • The series of 2023 Regional Championships kicks off in Corby on Saturday as 69 bands take to the stage at The Cube in Corby.

Rooms

rooms4groups to take away hassle for National qualifiers

February 24 • If your band claims a qualification place at either London or Cheltenham this weekend, then first thing Monday morning you need to get in touch with the experts at rooms4groups.

rITTER

Ritter adds Lydbrook to his conducting CV

February 24 • Gareth Ritter will add extra musical miles to his conducting as he takes the baton at Lydbrook Band.

Shirley Band

Debutant duo for Shirley at Corby

February 24 • Two new players will make their debuts with the Shirley Band at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby this weekend

What's on »

Contest: North West Regional Championships

Sunday 26 February • Winter Gardens Complex, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HU

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Ratby Cooperative

February 24 • Ratby Mid Band (3rd Section) are seeking applications for the position of Conductor. Working at the heart of the Ratby Organisation the Mid Band are seeking new conductor to lead the band and to help develop its concert and contest profile.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

February 23 • Percussion: Our rapidly developing non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome!

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

February 23 • Trombone: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Solo Trombone and Bass Trombone players. Others also welcome! .

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top