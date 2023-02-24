Debutant duo for Shirley at Corby

Two new players will make their debuts with the Shirley Band at the Midlands Regional Championships in Corby this weekend

Two new players will make their debuts with the Shirley Band at the Midland Regional Championships in Corby this weekend.

Emily Fawthrop comes in one solo horn with Wai-Yin Yeung on cornet as the band looks to make its mark on 'Red Priest' in the Championship Section event on Sunday afternoon.

Debutants

Emily is in her final year of a psychology degree at the University of Warwick, and is hoping to go into a career relating to medicine. She is also heavily involved with music at the University where she is a music scholar, President of the Brass Society and student conductor.

Trumpet player Wai-Yin Yeung moved from Hong Kong to the UK in 2022 after graduating from the Hong Kong Baptist University with a Bachelor of Art (Honours) in Music Studies.

The brass teacher has gained considerable experience as a player in wind bands, brass ensembles and swing bands, but is looking forward to her brass band contest debut.

Welcome

Welcoming the duo, Musical Director Tom Stoneman told 4BR: "We are delighted to have attracted excellent players such as Emily and Wai-Yin, both of whom has made such a positive impact on the band as we look to be a successful top section ensemble."