The defending Yorkshire Champion Black Dyke Band will showcase their preparations on Philip Wilby's 'Red Priest' top section test-piece ahead of their appearance at Huddersfield on Sunday 5th March.

The Queensbury band will present their open rehearsal under the baton of Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs at Morley Town Hall at 8.00pm on Friday 3rd March.

Admission is free and doors open at 7.30pm. The rehearsal will start promptly at 8.00pm.