Abusive behaviour not tolerated at Midlands Regional Championships

Serious incidents of threatening and abusive behaviour toward staff and volunteers at the The Core Theatre leads to immediate chance to ticket allocation for players.

4BR has been informed that following threatening and abusive incidents involving some players of competing bands towards staff and volunteers at The Core Theatre before the announcement of the results of the First Section on Saturday evening, new arrangements for admittance to the main auditorium will now be put in place for Sunday's competitions.

Bands competing at the event today (Sunday 26th February) have been informed by e-mail by Regional Secretary, Lesley Bentley who confirmed the seriousness of the incidents.

Admittance to the auditorium throughout the day will be allowed only by ticket. Wristbands will allow players entry to the changing rooms and on stage only.

It is understood that a maximum of 90 numbered seat tickets will be allocated amongst Sunday's competing bands in each section, and that these will be divided equally. This will allow a number of performers from each band to hear other bands and also to be present at the results.

The auditorium will be cleared after each of the sections tomorrow. If players want more tickets these can be bought (if available) at the Box Office.

In a statement to 4BR, Regional Secretary Lesley Bentley said: "We have an excellent working partnership with the staff at The Core Theatre and fully respect the legal requirements that must be adhered to in respect to health and safety and fire regulations to protect everyone who attends our event.

The unfortunate incidents were reported and discussed with the staff, and an unreserved apology was given on behalf of the Midlands Regional Committee.

Given their serious nature, further advice, information and confirmation was sought. We are grateful to those who helped us with this and to the positive response that we were able to gain from The Core Theatre staff."

I have written to each competing band to inform them of the new arrangement, and to remind everyone of the need to represent the Midlands banding community with respect to those who enable us to host this event Lesley Bentley

Lesley Bentley added: "I will stress again that this action has been forced upon us by the behaviour of a number of bandspeople.

I have written to each competing band to inform them of the new arrangements being put in place with immediate effect, and to remind everyone of the need to represent the Midlands banding community with respect to those who enable us to host this event."