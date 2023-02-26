Report & Results: 2023 North West Regional Championships

Foden's make it seven wins in a row, whilst Wardle Anderson Brass, Whitworth Vale & Healey, Hawk Green and Golborne Brass claim the section titles in Blackpool.

Foden's entrenched supremacy at the North West Regional Championships showed no real sign of being threatened in Blackpool.

An expertly controlled, high class rendition of Philip Wilby's 'Red Priest' delivered a seventh successive top section victory — one every bit as decisive as any of their previous six since 2016.

Different level

It was, as adjudicator Dr Robert Childs said before the announcement of the results, the "outstanding" performance of the contest — later confirming to 4BR that it was "at a different level" to their rivals.

The observations also fully endorsed the judge's written assessments: "A top performance in every department", Bob remarked, whilst Glyn Williams wrote: "A classy show from start to finish — super band, soloists and MD".

The double National Champion is playing with a level of refinement at present that few can match. Here, on a score of deceptive detail and nuance, Russell Gray's lucid appreciation of style was light of touch, yet sumptuously rich in colour and texture.

Subtle contrasts were heard within a controlled spectrum of dynamics, the balances and pacing defined to enhance atmosphere, the intonation accurate — all the essential DNA ingredients for the Scotsman to add his elegant hallmark of musicality; never forced or over-dramatised.

Mark Wilkinson claimed the 'Best Principal Cornet' accolade and the tubas added the 'Best Basses' prize, whilst the MD must get his name engraved once more on the Roy Newsome Memorial Trophy.

Predictability

The rather sparse audience numbers at the results was perhaps an indication of the predictability of the outcome. It may be some time yet before they get to hear the end of Foden's hegemony.

Less predictable was the identity of who would secure the brace of qualification places — ones eventually claimed by WFEL Fairey and Leyland, the only other bands to taste victory here since 1996.

Dr Childs later confirmed that there was little to choose between the bands from second to fourth, with Milnrow just missing out on a Albert Hall return for the first time since 2017.

Satisfaction

A great deal of satisfaction then for WFEL Fairey and MD Phil Chalk as they showed encouraging signs of the type of form that last saw them win the title in 2015, whilst Leyland may count themselves a touch unlucky that their well-defined approach under Thomas Wyss didn't quite secure a second successive runner-up spot.

However, with ensembles made up with a blend youth and experience for the MDs to work with, both will be delighted to have booked their London slots to add to their British Open appearances in the Autumn.

Confident

Milnrow will also approach the Grand Shield back here in May with added confidence from their showing under Lee Skipsey, as will both Pemberton and Rainford who filled the remaining top-six places.

Behind them the standard did fall away (Dr Childs said "most played the piece", although with the knowing caveat, "some better than others") — with poor muted and unmuted intonation, dynamic adherence and the lack of tempi definition and style with the Barcarolle and grandiose elements of the beginning and end, the areas that caught most out.

The aggressive approach at times also felt alien to the intentions Philip Wilby annotated his score with, whilst some of the camouflage work in the high cornet solo with sop in particular, never quite sounded a successful textural blend.

Few complaints then about the outcomes for a hard working Longridge, a misfiring Oldham (Lees) and battling Wingates, Blackburn & Darwen and Ashton under Lyne.

Foden's though were simply inhabiting a different Vivaldi inspired world.

First Section:

There was also an overwhelming victor in the First Section, as the filmatic challenges of Philip Lawrence's 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' severely tested all but the title credentials of new champion, Wardle Anderson Brass.

Theirs was the "very clear winner" according to adjudicator Ian Brownbill at the end of a contest that itself felt as drawn out as an Oscar Ceremony as the 16 contenders battled their way through the demanding episodic score.

The composer's own opinions about the performances when asked to say a few words before the results also raised an eyebrow or two, so there a neatly observed sense of irony as Ian cleverly said that it should have perhaps been called a "two days in the life of a knight" given the length of the screenplay storyline.

He wasn't wrong.

Challenging score

Without the ability to "make a very challenging score work" by giving dramatic impulse through "dynamic contrast and musical space in the quicker sections", too many found it hard going.

The overtly tricky soprano and solo parts, the dense scoring and ensemble dynamic were sapping enough to make any knight feel a bit weary before ending his shift with a knockabout with a local dragon.

The central 'love' section was a lovely interlude amid the drama, but it must also have weakened the fertile resolve of many too.

Confident intensity

Not so Wardle, with Brad McCulloch inspiring a performance of confident intensity and musical flow. The quality of the soloists was matched by the ensemble (with award winning sackbut troms), whilst the MD cleverly notched up the drama to a close of technicolour triumph. They will head to Cheltenham as a formidable challenger.

Another band with recent top section experience was runner-up, as Boarshurst Silver and Jamie Prophet (who has played a fair few film scores in his pro trumpet career) drew an expansive account to secure their Cheltenham place for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, a thrilled Manx Concert Brass will now look forward to another 'overseas' trip as they booked their first National Final place since 2003 under the experienced Ian Clague MBE by providing an impressive number 1 marker.

Ian Brownbill admitted that behind the winner, "the next 3 or four were close together", with bold accounts from Silk Brass and Freckleton just missing out on this occasion, whilst the final top-six place went to Accele8.

Behind them it was the familiar tale of consistency, confidence and cohesion as bands struggled to totally command the Knightly adventures from start to finish.

Second Section:

There was a great little cameo display of personal joy at the conclusion of the Second Section in the Pavilion Theatre, as Whitworth Vale & Healey was announced as champion.

You could forgive Regional Secretary Richard Milton (who ran a fine event with his team of volunteers) his delight as he proclaimed his band as the winner to secure a first regional title since 2013. It also carried on a run of outstanding form that since late 2021 has seen them gain titles at Bolsover, Butlins, Buxton and now Blackpool.

Odd feeling

A little later after he had rounded off his duties for the day by announcing the winners in the Third and Championship Sections, he said: "It was an odd feeling, but I hope people forgive me for being so proud and happy afterwards. It's great to see others celebrate victories at this event, so it was nice to experience it too!"

Led with purposeful authority by Mike Golding, their 'Pilgrim's Progress' not only "told the story", according to judges Duncan Beckley and John Doyle, but did so with an impressive sense of musicality and technical confidence.

It also came towards an end of an enjoyable contest on a piece that they said "tested the bands and conductors".

Sean Conway brought his experience to bear with Diggle as the former Wardle Anderson MD drew an account full of character from his band as the last play to secure their first Cheltenham berth since 2010.

The final qualification place went to a 'happy' Valley Brass (Haydock) who closed the first half of the contest with a fine account under David Chadwick that deservedly saw them claim a third final appearance in four years.

Elsewhere, a trio of solid performances from Hazel Grove, Besses Boys and Skelmersdale (off the number 1 draw) secured top-six finishes, although behind them the judges felt all gave performances of merit.

Third Section:

Former Fairey flugel star Neil Hewson led Hawk Green to its first Area title with fine account of Stephen Bulla's 'Chorale & Toccata'.

Having led the Stockport based band since 2010, Neil was finally able to enjoy the success at the end of what was a long day (finishing after the Championship Section) — with just enough time for a celebratory pint before heading home.

They will now head to Cheltenham for the first time since 2019 full of confidence after defeating 17 rivals in a quality battle on a work that certainly stretched even the best of the impressive prize-winning contenders — as remarked on by judges Helen Douthwaite-Teesdale and Brian Rostron.

Absorbing

Joining them on a trip down the M5 in September will be Morecambe, after they delivered an absorbing account from the early number 2 draw under MD Andrew Porter that was always going to be in the hunt for the title silverware.

The trio of qualifiers was completed by Formby, as David Glynn also provided the judges with an impressive marker off the number 1 draw that deservedly held its own to see them safely back at the finals for a second successive year.

The remaining top-six places went to Hoover Bolton, BMP (Europe) Ltd Goodshaw and CWA Brass, the welcome visitors from Northern Ireland.

Fourth Section:

Sunday kicked off with a super Fourth Section battle, eventually won by Golborne Brass led by Les Webb.

Few band representatives (image above) will have shown such delight (or gymnastic high leaps) at the announcement of victory as theirs did before planting a kiss on the cheeks of adjudicator Alan Widdop.

Golborne claimed the title and qualification for the first time since 2012 — one which was richly deserved in a contest in which both Alan and fellow adjudicator Stephanie Binns said had been "an absolute joy".

Stephanie added that there had been some "magical moments" and that the bands that had "nailed" tuning, tone and timing and got the right balance between the three, "had done very well".

However they felt all had "addressed the details required", with the percussion in particular playing their part in what was a lively acoustic in the huge Empress Ballroom.

Very impressive

Alan also took the time to praise the percussion on what he felt was "a very demanding piece", and whilst all the interpretations were up to the conductors, 'Hungerford Town' did "create a visual image". The overall standard though "was very impressive" for the Fourth Section.

The title winner came off the lucky number 13 draw from Golborne, aided by their excellent 'Best Soprano' player, whilst close behind came an impressive number 1 draw marker from Rivington & Adlington.

With the unexpected departure of their MD on Friday night, the band had to get a replacement in the day before the event to be able to compete.

Thankfully, Matt Whitfield offered to help and came straight to the rehearsal and ran the band through the test-piece. The news of a number 1 draw meant they only had another 20 minutes get together before they took to the stage!

They were inspired though, and they can now take a bit more time to plan their first trip to the National Finals since 2017.

Ramsey thrilled

Joining them there will be a thrilled Ramsay Town from the Isle of Man (and it was a great weekend for the Isle, after Manx Concert Brass also qualified in the First Section) — as they came third to head to Cheltenham for the first time since 2011.

The remaining top-six places in a contest that once again showed the quality of the bands at this level, went to Sale Brass, Red Admiral Brass and Blackley.

Iwan Fox

It was, as adjudicator Dr Robert Childs said before the announcement of the results, the "outstanding" performance of the contest — later confirming to 4BR that it was, "at a different level" to their rivals 4BR

Denis Wick

Results:





Championship Section:

Opera House

Adjudicators: Dr Robert Childs and Glyn Williams

1. Foden's (Russell Gray)**

2. WFEL Fairey (Phil Chalk)*

3. Leyland (Thomas Wyss)*

4. Milnrow (Lee Skipsey)

5. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) (Gareth Brindle)

6. Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)

7. Longridge (Mark Peacock)

8. Oldham (Lees) (John Collins)

9. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)

10. Wingates (Andrea Price)

11. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas)

12. Ashton under Lyne (Martyn Evans)

Best Basses: Foden's

Best Principal Cornet: Mark Wilkinson (Foden's)

**Pre-qualified for National Final

* Qualified for National Final





First Section:

Opera House

Adjudicators: Ian Brownbill and Andrew Warriner

1. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch)*

2. Boarshurst Silver (Jamie Prophet)*

3. Manx Concert Brass (Ian Clague MBE)*

4. Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt)

5. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)

6. Acceler8 (Jef Sparkes)

7. Pemberton Old Wigan (DW) B (Gareth Brindle)

8. Bollington Brass (Peter Christian)

9. Eccles Borough (Mareika Gray)

10. Haydock (Mark Quinn)

11. Flixton (Matthew Ryan)

12. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)

13. Mossley (Duncan Byers)

14. Eagley (Christopher Wormald)

15. Tyldesley (Neil Samuel)

16. Old Hall Brass (John North)

Best Trombone Section: Wardle Anderson Brass

*Qualify for National Final





Second Section:

Pavilion Theatre

Adjudicators: Duncan Beckley and John Doyle

1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)*

2. Diggle (Sean Conway)*

3. Valley Brass (Haydock) (David Chadwick)*

4. Hazel Grove (Nigel Beasley)

5. Besses Boys (James Holt)

6. Skelmersdale (Benjamin Coulson)

7. Allerton Brass (Mike Jackson)

8. Poulton-le-Fylde (Brett Baker)

9. Vernon Building Society (Poynton) (Adam Delbridge-Smith)

10. Delph (Phil Goodwin)

11. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes)

12. City of Chester (Ewan Easton)

13. Marple (Stephen Sutton)

14. Blackpool Brass (Steve Tarry)

15. Pilling Jubilee Silver (Steve Hartley)

16. Uppermill (Jack Smith)

*Qualify for National Final





Third Section:



Empress Ballroom

Adjudicators: Helen Douthwaite-Teasdale and Brian Rostron

1. Hawk Green (Neil Hewson)*

2. Morecambe (Andrew Porter)*

3. Formby (Dave McGlynn)*

4. Hoover Bolton (Ben Hill-Wilson)

5. BMP (Europe) Goodshaw (Dean Redfern)

6. CWA Brass (Gary Proctor)

7. Greenfield (Alan Seymour)

8. Lostock Hall Memorial (Ryan Broad)

9. Eccleston Brass (John Wood)

10. Darwen Brass (John Binns)

11. Rode Hall Silver (Nigel Butler)

12. Trinity Girls (Anna Hughes-Williams)

13. Dobcross Silver (Jason M. Smith)

14. Greenall's (Russell Prescott)

15. Douglas Town (Robert Mitchell)

16. Cheshire Constabulary (Paul Andrews)

17. Thornton Cleveleys (Steve Tarry)

18. Crewe Brass (Adam Shilton)

*Qualify for National Final





Fourth Section:

Empress Ballroom

Adjudicators: Stephanie Binns and Alan Widdop

1. Golborne Brass (Les Webb)*

2. Rivington & Adlington (Matt Whitfield)*

3. Ramsey Town (Robert Quane)*

4. Sale Brass (Jess Tredrea)

5. Red Admiral Brass (Stuart Barton)

6. Blackley (Adrian Smith)

7. Littleborough (Ashley Higgins)

8. Onchan Silver (David Karran)

9. Stacksteads (Frederick Bowker)

10. Stalybridge Old (Dave Chapman)

11. Brindle (Stephen Craig)

12. St. John's Mossley (Paul Towle)

13. Port Sunlight Lyceum (Simon Harthann-Evans)

14. Cadishead Public (David Holland)

15. Dobcross Youth (Seth Livingstone)

Best Soprano: Golborne Brass

*Qualify for National Final