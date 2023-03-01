                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 26th February

More great brass band music from Chris Helme to enjoy.

Bandstand
  More great brass band music to enjoy from Chris Helme

Wednesday, 01 March 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 26th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-26-february-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Where Eagles Sing
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
National Band of New Zealand
MD: Howard Taylor

Overture to the Opera Rienzi
Richard Wagner arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Skye Boat Song
Arr. Frank Renton
Inverclyde Schools Junior Choir
Kirkintilloch Band
MD: Frank Renton

Concerto in F Minor
Oskar Bohme
Soloist: Iain Culross
Accompanist: Howard J. Evans

Anniversarium
Corsin Tuor
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor

Carman Suite
Bizet arr. Denis Wright
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Frank Renton

The Contestor
T.J. Powell
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Brian Howard

The Celebrated Andante in G
Edouard Batiste arr. George Hawkins
The National Band of New Zealand
MD: Norman Thorn

Celestial Prospect Variations
Wilfred Heaton
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Howard Snell

Roller Coaster
Stephen Bulla
Chicago Brass Band
MD: Dr Colin Holman

Someone To Watch Over Me
George Gershwin arr. Joseph Turrin
Soloist: Martin Smith
Accompanist: Catherine Milledge

American Civil War Fantasy
Jerry Bilik arr. William Himes
Brass Band of Columbus
MD: Dr. Paul Droste

Mist of the Forest
Gareth Wood
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs

The Ellacombe Chronicles
James Curnow
Melbourne Staff Band
BM: Ken Waterworth

As the Deer
Martin Nystrom
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Philip McCann

Hannaford Street March
Leonard Ballantine
Hannaford Street Silver Band
MD: Stephen Chenette

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

