Radio: Sunday Bandstand 26th February

Sunday Bandstand: 26th February
Enjoy:
https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-26-february-2023/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Where Eagles Sing
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
National Band of New Zealand
MD: Howard Taylor
Overture to the Opera Rienzi
Richard Wagner arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs
Skye Boat Song
Arr. Frank Renton
Inverclyde Schools Junior Choir
Kirkintilloch Band
MD: Frank Renton
Concerto in F Minor
Oskar Bohme
Soloist: Iain Culross
Accompanist: Howard J. Evans
Anniversarium
Corsin Tuor
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor
Carman Suite
Bizet arr. Denis Wright
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Frank Renton
The Contestor
T.J. Powell
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Brian Howard
The Celebrated Andante in G
Edouard Batiste arr. George Hawkins
The National Band of New Zealand
MD: Norman Thorn
Celestial Prospect Variations
Wilfred Heaton
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Howard Snell
Roller Coaster
Stephen Bulla
Chicago Brass Band
MD: Dr Colin Holman
Someone To Watch Over Me
George Gershwin arr. Joseph Turrin
Soloist: Martin Smith
Accompanist: Catherine Milledge
American Civil War Fantasy
Jerry Bilik arr. William Himes
Brass Band of Columbus
MD: Dr. Paul Droste
Mist of the Forest
Gareth Wood
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs
The Ellacombe Chronicles
James Curnow
Melbourne Staff Band
BM: Ken Waterworth
As the Deer
Martin Nystrom
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Philip McCann
Hannaford Street March
Leonard Ballantine
Hannaford Street Silver Band
MD: Stephen Chenette
Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
Enjoy the show...