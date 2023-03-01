Radio: Sunday Bandstand 26th February

More great brass band music from Chris Helme to enjoy.

Sunday Bandstand: 26th February

Produced and presented by Chris Helme.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-26-february-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Where Eagles Sing

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

National Band of New Zealand

MD: Howard Taylor

Overture to the Opera Rienzi

Richard Wagner arr. Howard Lorriman

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs

Skye Boat Song

Arr. Frank Renton

Inverclyde Schools Junior Choir

Kirkintilloch Band

MD: Frank Renton

Concerto in F Minor

Oskar Bohme

Soloist: Iain Culross

Accompanist: Howard J. Evans

Anniversarium

Corsin Tuor

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Corsin Tuor

Carman Suite

Bizet arr. Denis Wright

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Frank Renton

The Contestor

T.J. Powell

Sun Life Stanshawe Band

MD: Brian Howard

The Celebrated Andante in G

Edouard Batiste arr. George Hawkins

The National Band of New Zealand

MD: Norman Thorn

Celestial Prospect Variations

Wilfred Heaton

Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

MD: Howard Snell

Roller Coaster

Stephen Bulla

Chicago Brass Band

MD: Dr Colin Holman

Someone To Watch Over Me

George Gershwin arr. Joseph Turrin

Soloist: Martin Smith

Accompanist: Catherine Milledge

American Civil War Fantasy

Jerry Bilik arr. William Himes

Brass Band of Columbus

MD: Dr. Paul Droste

Mist of the Forest

Gareth Wood

Cory Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs

The Ellacombe Chronicles

James Curnow

Melbourne Staff Band

BM: Ken Waterworth

As the Deer

Martin Nystrom

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Philip McCann

Hannaford Street March

Leonard Ballantine

Hannaford Street Silver Band

MD: Stephen Chenette

Enjoy the show...