UniBrass Band Camp looking for early birds...

If you want to enjoy a great musical experience then why not consider a few days at the UniBrass Band Camp?

The UniBrass Foundation has announced the return of its annual Band Camp.

The summer school presents an unique opportunity to develop playing skills, meet new friends and perform in outstanding venues. It is open to all students, school leavers and adults aged 18-25, with an 'early bird' discount available until 10th March.

Where and when

It will run from 23rd to 28th August at Hesley Wood Scout Camp near Sheffield and will be led by Dr David Thornton alongside a tutor team consisting of percussionist Steve Jones, trombone player Chris Augustine and horn star Helen Varley amongst others.

It will conclude with a concert at Sheffield Cathedral as part of the National Universities Brass Band.

More information:

Further details: https://www.unibrass.co.uk/bandcamp