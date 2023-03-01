Report & Results: 2023 ODBBA Winter Contest

There was a great opportunity for bands to give their Area works a testing run out on the weekend — with Verwood Concert Brass leading the way.

The Oxford & District Brass Band Association hosted a welcome opportunity for bands to showcase their Area test-piece preparations at Wykeham Park Academy in Banbury on the weekend.

Adjudicator Alan Duguid enjoyed performances of each Area work — from 'Red Priest' to Hungerford Town' as well as performances from two unregistered bands.

Verwood win

In the Championship Section it was Verwood Concert Brass who gave themselves a boost ahead of the West of England Area in Torquay on 12th March, as they took the honours ahead of London & SC challengers Kidlington Concert Brass.

Commenting on their victory (and for their sibling Verwood Town Band in the Third Section) on their Facebook page, they said: "We swept the board this weekend at the Oxfordshire and District Brass Band Association Winter Competition in Banbury! Congratulations to one and all — fantastic results!"

Lydbrook success

There was also a win for West of England challenges in the First Section as Lydbrook Band added an early centenary celebration prize to their CV by claiming a narrow victory over rivals Milton Keynes and A.W. Parker Band (Drybrook).

Speaking about their day they told 4BR: "It was a great opportunity to 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' ahead of the Area contest and adjudicator, Alan Duguid, gave some really helpful comments and feedback to support us and other bands in their title challenges.

We were really happy to win at the first attempt under our new MD Gareth Ritter and to take the prizes for 'Best Horn' going to Marie Pearse and Les Pearse as 'Best Instrumentalist'."

Section victories

Ocean Brass also warmed up for Torquay with victory in the Second Section, with Verwood Town and Godalming Town Band taking their Third and Fourth Section honours.

Speaking about the event the ODBBA Committee stated: "We would like to thank all the bands that entered for their help and co-operation during the weekend and wish them all good luck for their forthcoming area contests."

The date and venue for the ODBBA Entertainment contest will be announced in due course.

Denis Wick

Results:

Championship Section:

1. Verwood Concert Brass: 195pts

2. Kidlington Concert Brass: 194pts

Best Instrumentalist: Ian Harris (euphonium) — Verwood Concert Brass





First Section:

1. Lydbrook Band: 191pts

2. Milton Keynes: 190pts

3. A.W. Parker Band (Drybrook): 188pts

Best Instrumentalist: Les Pearse (euphonium) — Lydbrook Band





Second Section:

1. Ocean Brass 184pts

2. Olney Brass 183pts

3. Yiewsley and West Drayton Band 182pts

Best Instrumentalist: Eb Bass, Ocean Brass.





Third Section:

1. Verwood Town: 182pts

2. Bratton Silver: 181pts

3. Welwyn Garden City: 180pts

Best Instrumentalist: Flugel (Welwyn Garden City)

Best Euphonium player: Verwood Town Band





Fourth Section:

1. Godalming Town Band: 179pts

2. Abbey Brass (Abingdon): 176pts

3. City of Oxford Silver Band: 174pts

Best Instrumentalist: Flugel (Godalming Town)





Unregistered Section:

1. Yarnton

2. Hook Norton

Best Instrumentalist: Cornet (Hook Norton)

Special Prizes:

Saturday (Championship, Second, Fourth Sections)

Best Percussion: Verwood Concert Brass

Best Bass Section: Verwood Concert Brass

Best Cornet: Soprano (Kidlington Concert Brass)

Best Tenor Horn: Kidlington Concert Brass

Sunday (First, Third, Unregistered Sections)

Best Percussion: City of Bristol

Best Bass Section: Milton Keynes Brass

Best Cornet: Milton Keynes Brass

Best Tenor Horn: Lydbrook Band

Other Prizes:



Most players under 19: Yarnton Band (12 players)

Youngest player: Luther Findlay-Ashfield (Witney Town Band) — age 9