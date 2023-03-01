                 

*
banner

News

CWA Brass enjoys Irish agreement in Blackpool

There was a warm welcome and a fantastic musical experience for first time visitors CWA Brass from Northern Ireland to the North West Regional Contest in Blackpool

CWA Brass
  The band enjoyed a warm welcome and a wonderful time in Blackpool

Wednesday, 01 March 2023

        

CWA Brass certainly enjoyed their trip across the Irish Sea to compete at the North West Regional Championships in Blackpool for the first time on the weekend.

The band from Carrickfergus was formed in the early 1900s and has been fixture under different guises and amalgamations in contests and in their local community ever since.

They certainly showed that they are a band to respect too, as under MD, Gary 'Tiny' Proctor they came sixth in a highly competitive Third Section against 17 rivals.

Proud

Band Chairman Chris McGookin told 4BR: "We were extremely proud to be able to come from Northern Ireland to compete at the Area contest this year. It's something that we've all wanted to do for a long time and to get placed sixth against such competition was a great achievement for us."

He added: "It will take a long time for the band to come down from the high we're on. All through the weekend we've been welcomed everywhere we went and the whole experience was fantastic. Hopefully we will be able to come over again to compete''.

All through the weekend we've been welcomed everywhere we went and the whole experience was fantastic. Hopefully we will be able to come over again to competeCWA Brass

First

MD Gary Proctor also echoed the same feelings: "We think we may be the first Northern Ireland band to compete at the North West Area, so to come sixth and have a great time has given us a great boost and will hopefully encourage others to follow us. We would thoroughly recommend it!"

The band now compete in the Brass in Concert entertainment championships in Fivemiletown on Saturday 4th March.

        

TAGS: CWA Carrickfergus

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Grimethopre

Grimethorpe to link with Denis Wick for new partnership

March 1 • Two iconic names in the banding world have announced a new partnership link.

Cory

Cory get in tune for Radio 3 feature

March 1 • Philip Harper and members of Cory Band will be featured on Radio 3's 'In Tune' programme this Thursday.

Yorkshire

Priestly prep on show ahead of Yorkshire Championships

March 1 • Brighouse & Rastrick and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands will showcase their 'Red Priest' preparations ahead of their Yorkshire Area title challnge on the weekend.

ABRSM

ABRSM enjoys Expo links

March 1 • The team at the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) enjoyed meeting new and familiar faces at the recent Music & Drama Education Expo in London.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 5 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Oddfellows Brass

February 28 • Required solo trombone, soprano cornet, Bb Bass . We are a first section band with our own band room just off junction 22 of the M1 in Leicestershire. The band has a diary of sponsorship concerts throughout the year as well as contests. .

Phoenix Brass

February 27 • Phoenix Brass Crewkerne Seek Musical Director and front row cornet players .We are looking for someone . enthusiastic with drive to take the band forward and prepare for Concerts this year and Contesting 2024. in the 3rd section

Uppermill Band

February 26 • Following the Area contest UPPERMILL BAND will require EEb / BBb BASS & CORNET PLAYERS to complete our team. If you are moving into the area or just looking for a change why not join us and be part of the hard working and committed Team UPPERMILL.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top