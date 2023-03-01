Brass call for youngsters at RNCM

If you want to enjoy free tuition from leading brass stars at the RNCM in Manchester then all you have to do is get in touch...

The Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) is calling out for young middle and low brass players to come along to enjoy their forthcoming Young Player Project Workshops.

The free events are led by star players such as Mark Bousie, Helen Varley, Les Neish and Phil Goodwin.

The groups recently did their first ever performance at the RNCM Festival of Brass and what a sound they made too.

The free workshops are open to players of school age and from any location and are tailored to all abilities. Most of all they are lots of fun!

Book a place:

To book your free place just email Hannah Bayley (Young Projects administrator) at Hannah.Bayley@rncm.ac.uk

All workshops are held at the RNCM in Manchester between 10am â€” 1pm.

Young Middle Brass:

Led by Mark Bousie & Helen Varley for tenor horns, flugels baritones and euphoniums:

Sunday 12th March

Sunday 30th April

Sunday 11th June

Young Trombones:

Led by Phil Goodwin

Sunday 30th April

Sunday 11th June

Young Tubas:

Led by Les Neish

Sunday 12th March

Sunday 30th April

Sunday 11th June