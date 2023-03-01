Van Looy to lead Danish challenge at Euros

Belgian euph star Glenn Van Looy will take the baton to lead the European Championship challenge of Danish representatives Lyngby Taarbaek

Lyngby Taarbaek Band has announced that Belgian euphonium star Glenn Van Looy will direct their European Championship title assault in Malmo this year.

With his own band Valaisia Band in Switzerland failing to qualify for the event this year, it has allowed him to renew a partnership that has seen him direct the band on two previous occasions at the Danish Championships.

Speaking about the news he said: "I'm looking forward to being with the band again."

In response the band stated: "We are looking forward to collaborating with Glenn and gaining from his great musical experience."