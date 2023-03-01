ABRSM enjoys Expo links

The team at the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) enjoyed meeting new and familiar faces at the recent Music & Drama Education Expo in London.

Brass Mix

It coincided with the recent launch of the world's leading provider of music exams new series of 'Brass Mix' student syllabus exam books for both Grades 1-3 and 4 & 5 which are already proving to be very popular.

The Expo which was held at London's Business Design Centre attracted representatives from music businesses, publishers, education bodies, teaching facilities and exam providers amongst others, whilst there were also a series of talks and information seminars.

New products

Sam Wyne, Events Executive at ABRSM told 4BR, who were also there for the event: "It was a great chance for us to showcase all our new products launched in the last year including Classroom 200, Teacher Hub and of course, the new brass syllabus.

It was great to bump into lots of familiar faces including Iwan and others from the brass band community."

Find out more:

To find out more about ABRSM, go to: https://gb.abrsm.org/en/our-exams/exam-syllabuses/