Priestly prep on show ahead of Yorkshire Championships

Brighouse & Rastrick and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands will showcase their 'Red Priest' preparations ahead of their Yorkshire Area title challnge on the weekend.

Plenty of bands are putting their final preparations in place for the upcoming Area contests — with the two Yorkshire heavyweights of Brighouse & Rastrick and Grimethorpe chief amongst them.

Brighouse and Grimethorpe

The British Open champion led by Prof David King, will open their doors to supporters on Wednesday 1st March at 8.00pm at Brighouse Methodist Church.

Meanwhile, Grimethorpe will host their final run through under conductor Michael Bach on Thursday 2nd March at Darfield Community Centre, Illsley Road, Darfield (S73 9AL) starting at 7.15pm.

