Cory get in tune for Radio 3 feature

Philip Harper and members of the Cory Band will be performing live on BBC Radio 3 this week, when they will be featured on 'In Tune' the flagship arts programme hosted by presenter Sean Rafferty.

They will be part of Thursday's broadcast (2nd March at 5.00pm) ahead of their forthcoming concert appearances in Southampton, London and Basingstoke.

It's a busy time for the current Welsh and European champion, with the defence of both titles soon on the horizon as well as a full concert schedule to maintain.

