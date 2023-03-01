Grimethorpe to link with Denis Wick for new partnership

Two iconic names in the banding world have announced a new partnership link.

Ahead of their Yorkshire Regional Championship challenge at Huddersfield Town Hall on the weekend, Grimethorpe Colliery Band has announced that they have entered into a new partnership with Denis Wick Products Limited.

It will enable the iconic mouthpiece and mute manufacturer to work with the band in what is hoped will be a long-term relationship.

Band manager Richard Windle told 4BR: "We're delighted to be working with such a renowned brand as Denis Wick. We already have players such as Chris Binns, Helen Varley and Adam Bokaris who are Performance Artists for them, so this a another significant step to strengthening those ties.

He added: "The company has been very helpful in providing existing prototype mutes for the area test piece and we hope that working with such an eminent brand will further boost our own world-wide artistic profile.

Speaking about the company's involvement Brett Baker Marketing Lead for Denis Wick said: "Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a global name, and we are delighted to gain a much closer association with them to test products and gain invaluable feedback on new designs.

We look forward to working with the ensemble on future projects."