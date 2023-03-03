Black Dyke looking to claim fourth place...

Black Dyke will surely be delighted if they claim fourth place at the Yorkshire Regional Championships this weekend..

With Yorkshire Regional Championships taking place this weekend in Huddersfield, the defending champion Black Dyke will be looking to claim a 25th Area title.

The Queensbury ensemble is already the most successful in terms of victories at the event, with nearest rivals being Brighouse & Rastrick on 20.

Third place is Grimethorpe on 11, followed by a top-six of Yorkshire Imperial (9), Carlton Main Frickley (6) and Hammonds (4).

Tied fifth

However, in the overall list of all time Area winners, Black Dyke is currently tied in fifth place with the cooperation band from Scotland.

Ahead of them is Foden's (who notched up their 25th Area title in Blackpool on the weekend), GUS Band (who claimed their 28th), Cory (currently on 34) and Reg Vardy (on 36 at present). So, if they win they move up to joint fourth place.

Stand alone

As for winning conductors though — Black Dyke's Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs stands alone with 39 top section victories to his name (9 with Black Dyke), ahead of Major Peter Parkes (30, with just 2 with Black Dyke) and Russell Gray (18). The remaining top-six most successful top-flight conductors are Harry Mortimer (17), Walter Hargreaves (16) and Howard Snell (15).

With thanks to Gordon Simpson