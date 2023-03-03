Take a visit to the Brass Band Archive in Huddersfield

Add a little something extra to your visit to the Yorkshire Area Championships this weekend by enjoying a quick visit to the Brass Band Archives just down the road.

If you are looking to enjoy something a little different on your visit to the Yorkshire Regional Championships this weekend, then why not take a 5-minute walk from Huddersfield Town Hall and pop in and see the newly opened Brass Bands Archive at the University of Huddersfield.

It will be hosted at Heritage Quay, the university's archive service, opening with a special celebratory exhibition: 'Brass Bands: History and Culture'.

Free event

The free opening event will take place on Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th March and will run until 23rd April. It will feature archive material, memorabilia, trophies, scores and photographs, many of which are to be displayed for the first time.

The weekend will also offer an opportunity to present questions about the archive and its contents to Brass Bands England's knowledgeable volunteers. BBE Staff will be at the Yorkshire Championships to direct you where to go to how to enjoy your visit on the weekend.

BBE CEO, Kenny Crookston will also be on hand with other BBE staff members to answer any questions and to welcome you on your visit.

Yorkshire Championships

The exhibition opening coincides with the Yorkshire Regional Championships, also taking place in Huddersfield on March 4th & 5th at the nearby Town Hall, a short walk from the Heritage Quay site.

Anyone attending the Championships is welcome to visit the archive.

Over the past year Brass Bands England has shared highlights from the Brass Bands Archive across social media.

Members of the BBE team and knowledgeable volunteers will be present, offering an opportunity to present questions about the archive.

Book your spot

You can book your spot to view the archive to ensure you don't miss out at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/393

