Debut concert appearance for Madrid Brass Band

A new brass band inspired by the classic British tradition but with a Spanish flavour has made its debut in the heart of the Spanish capital city.

There was a major boost to the emerging Spanish brass band movement with the news of the recent concert debut of Madrid Brass Band.

They performed music by Eric Ball, Philip Wilby, Ernesto Lecuona and Paul Lovatt-Cooper in the event recently held at the Cuba se la Sagra in the Spanish capital under the baton of former 3BA Concert Band conductor Franz Matysiak.

And with Malaga Brass Band performing in the European Brass Band Championship Challenge Section in Malmo in a couple of months' time, it is a hugely encouraging development in a country which boasts a fine tradition of brass and wind band musicians.

Acted fast

Speaking about the occasion, spokesperson Johannes Dull told 4BR: "My brass teacher Jonatan Sevilla Requena and his friend Eduardo SÃ¡nchez Escribano are both renowned tuba players and know about the British brass band movement.

About a decade ago they had the idea to start a brass band association in Madrid but only in the last year did it come about.

I had been playing euphonium and baritone with 3BA Concert Band in Germany and so when the topic came up again in conversation something was decided, and we all acted very fast."

Desire

Withing a few months contacts were made with players who all wanted to enjoy the experience, and although the band itself it still a little way off a traditional 'British' set-up, the desire to play original brass band music is a driving force, as Johannes explained.

"In Spain we do not have tenor horns, so we do need to see how we can get our hands on some for our players to enjoy, but we have a near complete cornet section with our soprano playing Eb trumpet and piccolo. The tubas are F and C so its just a question of transposing, but we hope to get Eb and Bb in the future too."

He added: "The music though is wonderful; the richness and warmth of the sound — as well as the chance to play so much of the time. It was great for the stamina!"

High level

Johannes revealed that the majority of the musicians are professional players who are active in the Madrid region, or who play in orchestras or military bands or as music teachers in Conservatories.

"It means we have players who already perform at a high level, so I am the exception at the moment,"he revealed.

"I am a building service engineer, but we also want to attract more players from different backgrounds to join us, especially those who may have some experience of British brass banding.

I also enjoyed playing with the Jaguar Land Rover Band when I lived there for an internship, so I have been able to use my experience to help the Madrid Brass Band plan for the future."

Ambitious programme

For their first concert appearance the band performed an ambitious programme with Etic Ball's classic 'Resurgam' and Philip Wilby's 'Paganini Variations' as the main works, whilst they choose the up tempo opener 'Where Eagles Sing' and the baritone solo 'Donegal Bay' which was played by Johannes and some Spanish favourites.

"We started our rehearsal preparations in January, although the players were familiar with the music before we met. A month later we met again and made further progress before finally meeting with Franz for a full day of rehearsal before the concert on the weekend.

We wanted to test our ambition and so picked a programme that combined classic British repertoire and something lighter for the audience to enjoy. And they did!"

He added: "We loved the sound and passion of 'Resurgam' and the virtuosity of 'Paganini Variations'. The Paul Lovatt-Cooper pieces were fun and we wanted play something Spanish, so 'Malaguena' and 'Recuerdos de la Alhambra' were pieces we knew everyone would enjoy."

We want to bring a Spanish flavour to the British brass band and to give it an identity of our own by honouring its wonderful tradition Madrid Brass Band

Denis Wick

Future

Johannes told 4BR that everyone is now keen to build on the exciting debut and keep building alongside others in the country.

"We want to bring a Spanish flavour to the British brass band and to give it an identity of our own by honouring its wonderful tradition. I think it has great potential in this country with so many superb brass and percussion players who love to test themselves on this music.

We fully support our friends in Malaga and wish them all the very best for their trip to Malmo and we know other brass bands are being set up in areas such as Valencia by conductors who have enjoyed going on international conducting schools."

He added: "This just the start. We have the passion and the players and the desire to play great brass band music. What more can you ask for?"

To find out more about the Madrid Brass Band, go to:

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089322040564

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/madridbrassband/

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/MadridBrassBand