                 

*
banner

News

New three year Besson link for Dutch Championships

A new agreement has been signed between Besson and NBK, the organisers of the Netherlands Brass Band Championship

Besson Dutch
  Jan Jansen and Ale Nicolai signed the new three year partnership agreement

Friday, 03 March 2023

        

Besson Instruments par of the Buffet Crampon company it has signed a new multi-year agreement to extend their sponsorship support of the Netherlands National Championships.

The partnership will now extend from 2023 to 2025 for the event run by the NBK organisers at the TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht.

Grown in stature

The event has grown in stature in since being hosted at the popular venue with 41 bands taking part in the successful 2022 Championships. The agreement was signed by new Chairman of NBK, Ale Nicolai in the presence of Jan Jansen, manager of Besson in Netherlands and Belgium.


        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson Dutch

New three year Besson link for Dutch Championships

March 3 • A new agreement has been signed between Besson and NBK, the organisers of the Netherlands Brass Band Championship

Cory

Cory in tune with BBC appearance

March 3 • As septet form Cory Band made their mark at the BBC this week with their appearance on the RADIO3 'In Tune' arts programme.

Marid

Debut concert appearance for Madrid Brass Band

March 3 • A new brass band inspired by the classic British tradition but with a Spanish flavour has made its debut in the heart of the Spanish capital city.

bbeARCHIVE

Take a visit to the Brass Band Archive in Huddersfield

March 3 • Add a little something extra to your visit to the Yorkshire Area Championships this weekend by enjoying a quick visit to the Brass Band Archives just down the road.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 3 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Saturday 4 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: Yorkshire Regional Championships

Sunday 5 March • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Stockport Silver Band

Sunday 5 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

South Yorkshire Police

March 3 • Musical Director. 1st section band -based in Hellaby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Dobcross Silver Band

March 3 • Make a name for yourself! Be the player that fills the final gap! We only need one more player for a full band. FRONT ROW CORNET REQUIRED. All other positions are filled. We are a hard-working, fun and progressive band.

Besses Boys' Band

March 3 • Following a successful Area contest, and due to relocation, Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a SOLO EUPHONIUM to join the band.. . Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top