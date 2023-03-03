New three year Besson link for Dutch Championships

A new agreement has been signed between Besson and NBK, the organisers of the Netherlands Brass Band Championship

Besson Instruments par of the Buffet Crampon company it has signed a new multi-year agreement to extend their sponsorship support of the Netherlands National Championships.

The partnership will now extend from 2023 to 2025 for the event run by the NBK organisers at the TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht.

Grown in stature

The event has grown in stature in since being hosted at the popular venue with 41 bands taking part in the successful 2022 Championships. The agreement was signed by new Chairman of NBK, Ale Nicolai in the presence of Jan Jansen, manager of Besson in Netherlands and Belgium.



