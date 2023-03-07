North of England Regional Championship line-ups announced

This weekend's North of England Area Championships details have been announced by the contest organisers.

The list of competing bands taking part in the North of England Regional Championships on the 11th & 12th March has been announced by the contest organisers.

The event is being held at the Gala Theatre in the heart of Durham with 38 bands taking to the stage over the two days. Two bands in each section will qualify for the London and Cheltenham National Finals.

Great weekend

Regional Secretary Tony Griffiths told 4BR: "We hope all our bands and their visitors have a great weekend making and listening to wonderful brass band music from a competitive line-up of bands".

Saturday kicks-off with the Fourth Section at 10.30am followed by the Third and First Sections. Sunday will start with the Second Section at 10.30am followed by Championship Section to round the weekend off.

Adjudication change

Due to illness there has a change of adjudicator in the Third Section. Andrew Warriner has unfortunately had to withdraw. He will be replaced by Sam Fisher.

Tony Griffiths added: "We wish Andrew a speedy recovery. Our thanks also go to Sam for stepping in and helping us out. Sam had previously adjudicated both the Third and Second Sections in the Midlands at the end of February."

Tickets are on sale now via the Gala box office at boxoffice@durham.gov.uk

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: David Hirst & Martin Heartfield

City of Hull (Dean Jones)

Easington Colliery (Stephen Malcolm)

Fishburn (Duncan Beckley)

Kirkbymoorside Town (Sarah Woodward)

NASUWT Riverside (Dr Robert Childs)

Reg Vardy (Russell Gray)

Ripon City (Mark Sidwell)

Shepherd Group Brass (Richard Wilton)

Westoe Brass (John Roberts





First Section:

Adjudicators: Jonathan Pippen & Martin Heartfield

Cockerton Prize Silver (Andrew Hunter)

Gt Group Peterlee (Chris Bentham)

Felling (Jason Smith)

Houghton Brass (Michael Franey)

Harrogate (Craig Radcliffe)

North Skelton (Tim Oldroyd)

York Railway Institute (Dr David Lancaster)





Second Section:

Adjudicators: Sam Fisher & John Doyle

Ashington Colliery (Nigel Steadman)

Bearpark & Esh Colliery (Phillip Tait)

Dunston Silver (Fraser Hodgson)

Durham Miners Association (Stuart Gray)

East Riding of Yorkshire (Fiona Bishop)

Ferryhill Town (Jonathan Fenwick)

NASUWT Concert Band (Brian Thompson)

Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

Trimdon Brass (John Bell)





Third Section:

Adjudicators: Sam Fisher & John Doyle

Barton Community (Gary Oglesby)

Ellington Colliery (Calum Hartwell)

Flookburgh Silver (John Iveson)

Jayess Newbiggin Brass (Andrew Griffiths)

Knaresborough Silver (Nicholas Garrett)

Spennymoor Town (Danny Brooks)





Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Jonathan Pippen & David Hirst

Backworth Colliery (Chris Travis)

Billingham Silver (Vaughan Evans)

Craghead Colliery (Stephen Goddard)

Marske Brass (Victoria Wilson)

North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes)

Penrith Town (Ian Butterworth)

Swinton & District (Simon Miller)